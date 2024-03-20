Oil Holds Steady as US Crude Stockpiles Decline

Oil prices stabilized following a two-day increase, with Brent hovering near $87 a barrel after reaching its highest level since late October. The American Petroleum Institute reported a decrease in US crude inventories, contributing to the market's resilience.

Market Sentiment Ahead of Federal Reserve Decision

Traders are awaiting the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision, which is expected to be announced later Wednesday. While rates are anticipated to remain unchanged, policymakers may provide indications of future easing measures. Carlyle Group LP’s Jeff Currie suggested that oil prices could surge beyond the $70 to $90 consensus range if the Fed opts for rate cuts.

Factors Driving Oil Prices

Oil prices have climbed approximately 13% this year, propelled by supply cuts by OPEC+ and geopolitical tensions, such as Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries. Positive economic data from China also contributed to the market's upward momentum.

Analyst Insights on Oil Market Fundamentals

Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB, highlights supportive fundamentals for oil prices. Strong demand growth, significant supply cuts by OPEC+, and restrained US shale oil production have led to a slight deficit in the global oil market.