Oil Holds Near Five-Month High on US Inventory Drawdown

Oil prices remained near a five-month high following an industry report revealing a drawdown in US crude inventories.

The American Petroleum Institute reported a decrease of over 2 million barrels last week, alongside declines in gasoline and distillate inventories, signaling tightening supply conditions.

OPEC+ Set to Affirm Current Supply Cuts

OPEC and its allies are scheduled to review crude markets and supply policy, with member nations anticipated to maintain their current strategy. The group's ongoing supply cuts, coupled with geopolitical tensions and disruptions in various regions, continue to support oil prices amidst heightened market uncertainty.

Bullish Sentiment in Oil Options Markets

Traders exhibit bullish sentiment in oil options markets, reflecting a growing inclination to hedge against rising prices. Brent's second-month options skew has shifted towards calls, indicative of optimism among market participants. Additionally, backwardation in timespreads underscores strength in oil prices and market expectations.

Outlook Focused on Supply Dynamics and Geopolitical Factors

The trajectory of oil prices hinges on supply dynamics, particularly as US production remains subdued and OPEC+ maintains supply cuts. Geopolitical tensions, including conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, further contribute to market uncertainty.

Analysts anticipate continued volatility as the market awaits further developments in global supply and demand dynamics.