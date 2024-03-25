Oil Futures Rise due to Geopolitical Tensions and OPEC+ Commitment to Output Cuts

Oil futures climbed as geopolitical unrest and indications that OPEC+ will maintain current output cuts drove market sentiment.

Technical indicators, including a "golden cross" pattern, also contributed to the bullish momentum in crude oil prices.

OPEC+ Set to Uphold Output Cuts Amid Stable Supply Policy Outlook

Delegates from OPEC+ expressed intentions to maintain current oil supply policies during an upcoming review session, signalling stability in production cuts. Despite geopolitical tensions and technical indicators favoring price increases, the coalition remains committed to supporting oil prices.

Bullish Outlook Supported by Geopolitical Factors and Technical Indicators

Oil prices received support from geopolitical unrest, including a terrorist attack in Moscow and ongoing drone strikes affecting Russia's crude-refining capabilities. Additionally, technical indicators such as the "golden cross" pattern signal positive momentum for crude oil futures.

Market Analysts Predict Commodities Rally Amidst Central Bank Policies

Financial institutions like Goldman Sachs anticipate a commodities rally this year as central banks lower interest rates, stimulating industrial and consumer demand. Market optimism is further buoyed by bullish forecasts from other major players, reinforcing positive sentiment in the commodities market.