Ohio Cattlemen's Association Honors Industry Leaders at Annual Banquet

On January 13th, two luminaries in the Ohio beef industry were celebrated for their long-term commitment and valuable contributions at the Ohio Cattlemen's Association (OCA) Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet. The esteemed recipients, Dr. Steve DeBruin and Virgil Strickler, have been pivotal in shaping and advancing the state's beef sector, each in their unique capacities.

Dr. Steve DeBruin: Champion of Industry Excellence

Hailing from Millersport, Dr. Steve DeBruin was granted the Industry Excellence award, acknowledging his extensive efforts in bolstering Ohio's beef industry. Sponsored by the Fairfield County Cattlemen's Association, the accolade honors individuals who have been trailblazers and leaders within the OCA and their cattle operations.

A 1983 graduate of the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. DeBruin's name is synonymous with exceptional work in beef cattle veterinary practice. His focus on preventive measures and increased production has been instrumental in improving profitability for producers. Demonstrating his unwavering dedication to the industry, Dr. DeBruin played a crucial role in establishing the Beef Quality Assurance program in Ohio during his tenure as OCA President in 2002. This program continues to uphold the health and ethical raising of beef cattle in Ohio.

Virgil Strickler: A Pillar of Industry Service

Originating from Columbus, Virgil Strickler was bestowed the Industry Service award, sponsored by United Producers, Inc. The recognition celebrates individuals for their service to the beef industry, through either career achievements or volunteer work outside of direct beef production.

Strickler, who successfully helmed the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair for 20 years, has been an indispensable asset to the beef industry. His support of OCA initiatives and his efforts in cultivating opportunities for youth involvement have significantly influenced the industry. Strickler's contributions were particularly impactful in the success of the Ohio State Fair's Commercial Cattle Show and in promoting Ohio born and raised beef. His instrumental role in developing the Ohio State Fair's Youth Reserve Program, now named in his honor by Governor DeWine, stands as testament to his 30 years of dedicated service.

The OCA's Annual Awards Banquet served not only as a platform to recognize these industry leaders but also to highlight the achievements and encourage further excellence in the beef sector. The event was a testament to the continuous growth and resilience of Ohio's beef industry.