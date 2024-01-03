Offshore Support Vessel Industry Foresees ‘Super Cycle’ of Profitability

After eight tumultuous years of low oil prices, collapsed offshore markets, and diminished asset values that shook the offshore support vessel (OSV) industry to its core, industry veterans now foresee a ‘super cycle’ of profitability. This confidence is grounded in the anticipated high demand for these vessels, which, in turn, is expected to drive up day rates, utilization, and asset values over the next five to seven years.

Historical context and the ‘Super Cycle’

The previous upcycle was driven by the need to build more boats to meet increased demand. This was made possible by the availability of shipyard capacity, cheap finance, and shipowner equity. However, the result was a ‘ghost fleet’ of OSVs, a tangible reminder of the overbuilding that took place during the last upcycle. These vessels are now being absorbed as national oil companies from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi purchase these and other laid-up ships to support their planned production expansions.

Current Trends and Future Outlook

The current upcycle differs from its predecessors in that it is characterized by limited tonnage and an almost non-existent likelihood of new vessel orders. The recovery of oil prices and the fading pandemic have contributed to a sharp increase in vessel demand. This has been reflected in the secondhand boat market, where the price for a UT 755 platform supply vessel (PSV) has surged from under $1 million in 2018 to $14 million today.

Decarbonisation and the OSV Industry

As the International Maritime Organization pushes for urgent decarbonisation across the shipping industry, the offshore support vessel space is feeling the heat. The volume of maritime trade is projected to increase, raising the stakes for this sector. However, companies like Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions, a subsidiary of Harvey Gulf International Marine, are stepping up to the plate. The company was recently awarded a $4M contract by the United States Navy for the multi-purpose light construction vessel Harvey Deep-Sea. This is a sign of the increasing value and importance of OSVs in various maritime operations.