Office or Home? New Survey Reveals Shift in Employee Attitudes

A paradigm shift in employee attitudes towards office and remote work is emerging, as revealed by a recent survey conducted by international architecture firm, Gensler. This survey, which encompassed 14,000 workers across 10 diverse industries, has shed light on the changing perceptions of productivity in the post-pandemic world.

Office vs. Home: The Tug-of-War

Contrary to the initial post-pandemic penchant for remote work, the survey indicates that office workers believe their productivity peaks when they spend more time in the office. Many participants stated that while currently they spend approximately half their time in the office, they believe they need to be present two-thirds of the time to achieve optimal productivity. This shift in perspective can be attributed to several factors, including the elimination of household distractions such as pets, children, or noisy roommates that often accompany remote work.

The Office Appeal: More Than Just Work

However, the allure of the office isn’t solely confined to work productivity. Particularly among younger workers - those from Gen Z and the millennial generation - the office is valued for more than just work. It provides an environment conducive to focus, offers opportunities for social interaction and community-building, and serves as a platform for professional growth. Yet, it is important to note that deterrents like lengthy commutes, childcare requirements, and frequent business travel can still pose significant impediments to regular office attendance.

A New Era of Office Design

The survey also underscored the desire for a transformation in workspace design. Employees are expressing their preferences for a diverse and modern workspace encompassing quiet areas for focused work, collaborative spaces for team interactions, and amenities such as cafes and fitness centers. The evolution of office design, however, varies across companies. Industries locked in a fierce battle for talent are more likely to adapt their workspaces to accommodate these preferences, heralding an exciting new era of office design.