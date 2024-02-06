Office Depot and Walgreens Exit Treasure Valley in 2024

As 2024 unfurls its chapters, the Treasure Valley business landscape is witnessing transformative shifts. Two prominent entities, Office Depot and Walgreens, have announced their closure, marking the end of their respective eras in the region.

Office Depot Bids Farewell

Anchored on Caldwell Boulevard, Office Depot has initiated a liquidation sale, offering everything from office supplies to fixtures. Spanning a considerable 22,954 square feet, the property is now on the market. Prospective buyers can acquire it for $3,400,000 or lease it at $9.95 per square foot per year, with availability commencing from April 1.

Walgreens Shuts its Doors

Adding to the list of closures is a Walgreens store in Southeast Boise on Federal Way. The store's final day of operations is slated for February 27. In a seamless transition, the pharmacy's customer prescriptions will be transferred to the Walgreens outlet on Apple Street. This closure falls on the heels of Walgreens' announcement of laying off 145 corporate-level employees. It aligns with the company's strategy disclosed last July to close 150 stores by the end of August 2024.

Trend of Business Closures in 2024

Once the sixth-largest retailer in the U.S., with a vast network of 9,000 locations, Walgreens had more than 35 outlets in Idaho alone. The 14,533 square foot Walgreens building, however, has not been listed for sale or lease as yet. These closures, while individual events, are part of a larger narrative of businesses shutting down in Treasure Valley in 2024.