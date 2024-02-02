Odisha's Unfinished Refuge: The Rehabilitation Centre at Karukonda

Malkangiri district in Odisha, known for its verdant landscapes, is today marred by an unfinished monolith: the Rehabilitation Centre at Karukonda. Initiated on March 7, 2019, this project aimed to serve as a sanctuary for the elderly and destitute. Five years on, the building stands incomplete, its promise unfulfilled.

Misplaced Funds and Unmet Deadlines

The initial budget for the Rehabilitation Centre was set at 27.44 crores. However, the estimate soon burgeoned to 35.69 crores. The construction firm responsible, Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited, has received 33.69 crores to date. However, receipts acquired via the Right to Information Act reveal that only 18.07 crores have been spent on the actual construction, leaving a question mark over the remaining 15.61 crores.

Progress at Snail's Pace

On-site inspections by Kalinga TV have revealed a grim picture. Despite the influx of funds, only 60% of the construction has been completed. The site is devoid of the hustle and bustle typically associated with construction projects, with minimal labor activity observed. The original completion date has been repeatedly postponed, and the structure is now expected to be handed over by December 31, 2024.

From Promised Refuge to Source of Ire

The unfinished Rehabilitation Centre has become a symbol of administrative apathy and neglect in the eyes of the local population. With every passing day, the resentment grows, especially among those who were to be the beneficiaries of the project. Tragically, some eligible beneficiaries have already passed away, their lives ending without the support the Centre was intended to provide. The District Social Security Officer remains uninformed about the project's progress, and inquiries are continuously redirected to the state level. This lack of transparency and accountability has only added fuel to the brewing discontent.

In the face of this administrative inertia, the residents of Malkangiri are considering protests, hoping to hasten the completion of the Rehabilitation Centre. The project, once a beacon of hope for the district's elderly and destitute, now stands as a testament to unfulfilled promises and missed opportunities.