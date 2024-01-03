October 2023 in West Norfolk: A Month of Significant Events

October 2023 was a tapestry of significant events in West Norfolk, each thread contributing to the vibrant narrative of the region. From the discovery of ancient floorboards at a local theatre to a dramatic river rescue, the month was a showcase of historical revelations, individual heroism, and community spirit.

Unearthing Shakespeare’s Legacy

At the heart of Lynn resides St George’s Guildhall, a theatre steeped in rich history. This October, it was found to house medieval floorboards from the late 15th century, believed to have borne the weight of none other than William Shakespeare during his performances. This discovery catapulted the Guildhall into the global spotlight, making it the only operational theatre in the world with such a claim to the Bard’s history.

Act of Heroism at Welney

Meanwhile, a tale of heroism unfolded in Welney. Gary Cross, owner of a traffic management firm, rescued a man who had fallen into a river while working on a flood defence project. The victim had slipped while trimming the riverbank, and Cross’s timely intervention potentially saved his life. The victim’s wife expressed profound gratitude for his selfless act.

Recognition for Nuclear Test Veterans

Another noteworthy event was the long-awaited recognition of Brian Lorraine, an 84-year-old resident of Pentney. Lorraine was awarded a Nuclear Test Medal for his service on Christmas Island, where he was exposed to radioactive conditions shortly after a nuclear test in 1959. This highlighted the much-delayed recognition of the brave individuals who risked their health in the face of nuclear danger.

Centennial Celebration and Charitable Spirit

The month was also marked by the centennial celebration of Edith Reed from Gaywood. Reed, displaying an admirable spirit of generosity, requested charitable donations to The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House in lieu of personal gifts at her birthday gathering, attended by over 80 people.

Transforming Debenhams and Saving Crown and Anchor

In the realm of local business, Kelly Ranger announced plans to transform the former Debenhams building into a shopping and leisure destination, aspiring to create a space akin to Manchester’s Afflecks with 60 small shops. Meanwhile, the future of the historic pub, the Crown and Anchor in St Germans, faced uncertainty after being put up for sale. The residents responded by forming a steering committee dedicated to preserving the establishment, demonstrating the strength of community spirit in West Norfolk.