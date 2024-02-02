OceanaGold Philippines Plans IPO in Compliance with FTAA: Updates on Didipio Mine

OceanaGold Corporation, a multinational gold producer listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and OTCQX, has announced its subsidiary OceanaGold Philippines Inc.'s (OGPI) plans for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). This offering represents a significant milestone for the company and the Philippine mining sector. It is a secondary offering, with proceeds going to a wholly owned subsidiary of OceanaGold, rather than the corporation itself.
Compliance with the FTAA
This move is in line with the renewed Financial or Technical Assistance Agreement (FTAA), which mandates a minimum 10% public float. The offering, which will see 20% of OGPI's outstanding common shares listed on the PSE, doubles the minimum requirement, demonstrating OceanaGold's commitment to the Philippine market.
Details of the IPO
The company expects the IPO to be completed before July 2024. The potential share price could go up to USD 0.31, with a sale of up to 456 million common shares. This IPO is being coordinated by BDO Capital Investment Corporation and CLSA Limited.
Updates on the Didipio Mine
In addition to the IPO announcement, OceanaGold provided updates on its Didipio Mine. The company has completed the underground optimization work aimed at increasing mining rates and extending the mine's life. This work involves additional capital investment and potential infrastructure upgrades. Interestingly, the 2023 Mineral Reserves and Resources estimate shows a slight decrease in reserves due to mining depletion but a marked increase in resources as a result of successful drilling.
Exploration Progress at Didipio
OceanaGold reported exploration progress at Didipio, signifying the discovery of new mineralized zones. The company has plans for further drilling and regional exploration in 2024, including testing targets at Napartan and Cabanwingan and continuing within the FTAA permit area. The results from this work are expected to contribute significantly to the growth and value creation for both OceanaGold and the new OGPI shareholders.