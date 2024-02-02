Ocean Wilsons Holdings' Undervaluation: A Market Paradox?

Global investment company, Ocean Wilsons Holdings (OCN) is currently under a strategic review, according to a recent update issued by Edison Investment Research Limited. Despite the ongoing strategic considerations, reports indicate that OCN is trading at a significant discount of approximately 51% compared to its estimated value.

Calculating OCN's Value

Edison's valuation of OCN is based on the last published equity value as of June 30, 2023, which was calculated to be US$565.2 million, or £444.1 million, excluding minority interests. After deducting the equity value of OCN's 57% stake in PORT3, amounting to £206.2 million, the remaining equity value of OCN (excluding PORT3) is calculated to be £237.9 million.

Estimated Market Value

Upon adding back the current market value of the 57% stake in PORT3, Edison estimates OCN's market value to be £906.7 million, or 2,564p per share. This estimated figure stands in stark contrast to OCN's current market capitalisation of £443.8 million, or 1,255p per share.

Edison's Forecast Updates

Edison's forecasts have been updated to incorporate the third quarter of 2023 results. It is important to note that Edison Investment Research Limited, a market player for 17 years, is a research and investor relations consultancy that is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. It provides research and connects listed companies to investors but does not offer investment advice.

The full report on Ocean Wilsons Holdings, which provides a more detailed analysis of OCN's market value, including its valuation score, price-to-earnings ratio compared to peers and industry, fair value estimate, and analyst forecasts, is available for free download from the Edison Group website.