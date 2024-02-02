Ocean Wilsons Holdings: A Significant Discrepancy Between Market Capitalization and True Market Value

Ocean Wilsons Holdings (OCN), a recognized multinational company, is currently under the microscope. As part of a comprehensive strategic review process, a valuation analysis has been conducted, hinting at a significant underrepresentation of OCN's market value in its present share price.

Unveiling the Valuation Analysis

The analysis reveals that OCN's last published equity value as of June 30, 2023, stood at approximately US$565.2 million or £444.1 million. After adjusting for OCN's 57% stake in PORT3, valued at £206.2 million, the remaining equity value of OCN, excluding the PORT3 stake, stands at £237.9 million.

When the current market value of the 57% stake in PORT3 is added back, the total market value of OCN is calculated at £906.7 million. This equates to a hefty 2,564 pence per share. However, a stark contrast is evident when we look at OCN's current market capitalization, which is only £443.8 million or 1,255 pence per share. This discrepancy indicates that OCN is trading at a 51.1% discount to its calculated market price value.

Reflecting the Latest Quarterly Results

The valuation update is not an arbitrary analysis. It mirrors the latest quarterly results from Q3 2023. This provides a more accurate and timely evaluation of the company's worth. However, the company providing this analysis, Edison, emphasizes that its reports are for informational purposes only and should not be misconstrued as investment advice.

Edison: An Overview

Edison, the organization behind this analysis, is an established research and investor relations consultancy with significant global reach. It serves as a bridge, connecting listed companies to a broad pool of investors. While it is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, it does not engage in advising or broker-dealer activities.

In light of the above, investors, stakeholders, and market enthusiasts should consider OCN's valuation analysis as a crucial piece of information in their decision-making process. While the company's current share price may not reflect its calculated total market value, this discrepancy opens up an avenue for potential market adjustments in the future.