Ocado Announces Board Reshuffle and Positive Yearly Financial Outlook

Ocado, the online grocer and tech firm, is set to bid adieu to two of its senior executives from the board. Mark Richardson, the mastermind behind Ocado's automation business, and Neill Abrams, the group general counsel, will be stepping down from their board roles. However, they will continue to serve the company in their current positions and remain integral parts of the executive committee under the leadership of CEO Tim Steiner.

Board Reshuffle in Pursuit of Diversity

The company's board reshuffle is a strategic move towards achieving better balance and independent oversight. This transition also marks the accomplishment of Ocado's diversity objectives. The company now boasts a 50-50 gender split among its directors, a milestone in its pursuit of diversity at the highest levels of decision-making.

Continuing Contributions

Rick Haythornthwaite, Chairman of Ocado, acknowledged the significant contributions of Richardson and Abrams to the company. He underscored their pivotal roles in steering Ocado's trajectory and expressed gratitude for their efforts. Despite their departure from the board, both Richardson and Abrams will continue to contribute to the company's growth and success, maintaining their presence in the executive committee.

Positive Business Outlook

Along with its board restructuring, Ocado also shared an encouraging business update. The company’s joint venture grocery delivery service with Marks and Spencer is projected to return to profitability by the end of the year. Ocado experienced its highest-ever sales during the Christmas season and reported a 7% year-on-year revenue increase, taking the total to £2.3 billion. Moreover, the average order value also saw a significant rise of 6.3%, reaching £407.