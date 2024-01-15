NZD Downturn Against USD: Awaiting China's Economic Data Release

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) experienced a downturn against the US Dollar (USD) falling below the 0.6200 level on Monday. This movement was propelled by a robust US Dollar across the market, despite US markets being closed for Martin Luther King Day.

Anticipation of China's Economic Data

Investors in the Asia-Pacific region are keenly awaiting important economic data from China, expected to be unveiled on Wednesday. The much-anticipated data includes China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter and Retail Sales figures for December. Projections point towards an ascension in China's GDP from 4.9% to 5.3% year-over-year and a stable annualized Retail Sales growth at 6.6%. On a quarterly basis, however, China's GDP growth is predicted to decrease from 1.3% to 1.0%.

Confidence Survey Indicates Less Negative Sentiment

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) Quarterly Business Confidence Survey recorded a less negative sentiment at -2%, a significant improvement from the earlier -52%. It's noteworthy that the sentiment has remained in the negative since July 2021.

NZD/USD Exchange Rate Testing the Lower Side

The NZD/USD exchange rate has been in a tight consolidation range since the commencement of 2024, and is now testing the lower end of this range. This currency pair is on the verge of reaching a technical support level at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 0.6150. The potential for a bullish crossover at the 200-day SMA could provide a much-needed buffer against further bearish momentum around the 0.6100 level.

As the global financial landscape continues to shift, these developments underscore the intricate interplay between national economies and global market dynamics. As the NZD/USD pair navigates this volatile market, investors worldwide will be keeping a close eye on upcoming economic data, particularly from China, for further clues about potential market trends.