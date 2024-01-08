Nykaa’s Parent Company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Sees Share Price Boost Following Positive Business Update

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent entity of popular online retailer, Nykaa, kicked off trading on January 8 with a 3.5 percent surge in share prices. This bullish trend follows an optimistic business update for the quarter ending December, which showcased growth across all three of Nykaa’s prime business segments.

Performance Across Verticals

Despite a temporary dip in discretionary spending due to short-term economic pressures, Nykaa’s Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) vertical is projected to display a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) growth in the mid-20s percent range. The Net Sales Value (NSV) is also predicted to expand by approximately 20 percent year-on-year. The discrepancy between the GMV and NSV growth rates is largely due to brand-led pricing and discounts, particularly evident in the mass and ‘masstige’ categories. The ‘masstige’ term denotes mass-produced goods that are marketed as luxurious items, targeting an aspirational consumer base.

Nykaa Surpassing Industry Growth

Despite the industry-wide slowdown, Nykaa’s BPC growth is outpacing the overall sector’s progress. Industry growth is expected to re-align with its long-term trajectory, buoyed by promising macroeconomic and demographic forecasts. At the consolidated level, Nykaa anticipates the combined NSV of all BPC businesses to swell at a low to mid-twenties percentage year-over-year.

Forecast for the Fashion Vertical

In the fashion vertical, the GMV is predicted to expand by about 40 percent, while the NSV is anticipated to grow in the low thirties. On a consolidated level, Nykaa is forecasting a mid-twenties percentage growth in NSV and low twenties growth in revenue year-over-year.

By the close of trading on January 8, Nykaa’s stock was marked at Rs 75.80 on the National Stock Exchange, registering a 1.38 percent increase from its previous closing, signaling a positive sentiment among investors.