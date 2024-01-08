en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nykaa’s Parent Company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Sees Share Price Boost Following Positive Business Update

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:37 pm EST
Nykaa’s Parent Company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Sees Share Price Boost Following Positive Business Update

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent entity of popular online retailer, Nykaa, kicked off trading on January 8 with a 3.5 percent surge in share prices. This bullish trend follows an optimistic business update for the quarter ending December, which showcased growth across all three of Nykaa’s prime business segments.

Performance Across Verticals

Despite a temporary dip in discretionary spending due to short-term economic pressures, Nykaa’s Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) vertical is projected to display a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) growth in the mid-20s percent range. The Net Sales Value (NSV) is also predicted to expand by approximately 20 percent year-on-year. The discrepancy between the GMV and NSV growth rates is largely due to brand-led pricing and discounts, particularly evident in the mass and ‘masstige’ categories. The ‘masstige’ term denotes mass-produced goods that are marketed as luxurious items, targeting an aspirational consumer base.

Nykaa Surpassing Industry Growth

Despite the industry-wide slowdown, Nykaa’s BPC growth is outpacing the overall sector’s progress. Industry growth is expected to re-align with its long-term trajectory, buoyed by promising macroeconomic and demographic forecasts. At the consolidated level, Nykaa anticipates the combined NSV of all BPC businesses to swell at a low to mid-twenties percentage year-over-year.

Forecast for the Fashion Vertical

In the fashion vertical, the GMV is predicted to expand by about 40 percent, while the NSV is anticipated to grow in the low thirties. On a consolidated level, Nykaa is forecasting a mid-twenties percentage growth in NSV and low twenties growth in revenue year-over-year.

By the close of trading on January 8, Nykaa’s stock was marked at Rs 75.80 on the National Stock Exchange, registering a 1.38 percent increase from its previous closing, signaling a positive sentiment among investors.

0
Business Fashion
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
44 seconds ago
Reliance Industries Ventures into Data Center Market with New Chennai Facility
Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, recently announced a forthcoming partnership with Canadian firm Brookfield to establish a data center in Chennai, India. This venture marks a significant move for Reliance Industries as it taps into the burgeoning data center market. Reliance Industries Forays into the Data Center Market Having made a strategic investment
Reliance Industries Ventures into Data Center Market with New Chennai Facility
APEPDCL Launches Virtual Account Numbers for Efficient Bill Payments
6 mins ago
APEPDCL Launches Virtual Account Numbers for Efficient Bill Payments
Caricom States Unveil Plan for Regional Shipping Service to Boost Trade and Integration
8 mins ago
Caricom States Unveil Plan for Regional Shipping Service to Boost Trade and Integration
Malawi Revenue Authority Receipt Fraud: Six Accused Released on Bail
3 mins ago
Malawi Revenue Authority Receipt Fraud: Six Accused Released on Bail
Rich Castaldo's Vision: New Jersey as the Next Silicon Valley
4 mins ago
Rich Castaldo's Vision: New Jersey as the Next Silicon Valley
Cannabis and Psychedelic Sectors Kick Off 2024 with Significant Developments
5 mins ago
Cannabis and Psychedelic Sectors Kick Off 2024 with Significant Developments
Latest Headlines
World News
Jahmal Harvey: A Rising Star in Boxing Gears up for the 2024 Olympics
20 seconds
Jahmal Harvey: A Rising Star in Boxing Gears up for the 2024 Olympics
Contentious TDR Deal in Wakad Cancelled Amid Allegations of Irregularities
3 mins
Contentious TDR Deal in Wakad Cancelled Amid Allegations of Irregularities
Orange Army Bolsters Ranks with South African Talent, Gears up for Upcoming Tournament
3 mins
Orange Army Bolsters Ranks with South African Talent, Gears up for Upcoming Tournament
Lifespan Recovery Center Steps Up to Aid Patients After Sudden Closure of RCCA
3 mins
Lifespan Recovery Center Steps Up to Aid Patients After Sudden Closure of RCCA
Manchester United Duo May Join African Cup of Nations Under CAF Regulations
3 mins
Manchester United Duo May Join African Cup of Nations Under CAF Regulations
MQM-P Introduces ‘Digital Polling Card’ via 'My Voter' App for Karachi Voters in Preparation for General Elections 2024
4 mins
MQM-P Introduces ‘Digital Polling Card’ via 'My Voter' App for Karachi Voters in Preparation for General Elections 2024
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden
5 mins
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden
Sporting Triumphs: Local and International Achievements Shine
5 mins
Sporting Triumphs: Local and International Achievements Shine
Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks
5 mins
Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app