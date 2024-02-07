NYK Stolt Tankers Commissions Six New Chemical Tankers for Fleet Rejuvenation

NYK Stolt Tankers, a joint venture between NYK Line and Stolt Tankers, has commissioned the construction of six new stainless steel chemical tankers from China's Nantong Xiangyu Shipyard. With a deadweight tonnage of 38,000 each, these new vessels are set to be delivered between late 2026 and 2029.

Advertisment

Revitalizing the Core Fleet

The commissioning of these new tankers forms part of an ambitious plan to rejuvenate the fleet of 38,000 deadweight tonne vessels. The new ships are set to replace older ones that are scheduled to retire from the fleet starting from 2026, ensuring the continuation of high service quality for customers.

Emphasizing Fuel Efficiency and Versatility

Advertisment

Similar to the six ships previously ordered by Stolt Tankers from the Wuhu Shipyard in November, these new vessels will feature designs focused on fuel efficiency. They will include 30 cargo tanks, which will provide versatile cargo handling capabilities. Additionally, they will incorporate energy-saving features and have the ability to connect to shore power.

Future-Ready Ships

Notably, the new tankers are designed with the potential for future upgrades to battery and methanol propulsion systems. This reflects the companies' strategic initiative to support the energy transition by investing in more fuel-efficient vessels.

In statements, Udo Lange, CEO of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, and Hironobu Watanabe, NYK Line managing executive officer, both emphasized the importance of these new tankers in maintaining flexibility and high service quality for customers. They also highlighted their commitment to supporting the energy transition with more fuel-efficient vessels.