NW Natural Water Company Expands Operations in Oregon and Arizona

NW Natural Water Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Northwest Natural Holding Company, has embarked on an aggressive growth strategy, expanding its operations in Oregon and Arizona. This strategic move marks a significant step in the company's journey towards increasing its customer base and enhancing its service offerings.

Advertisment

Acquisitions and Increased Ownership Stake

In October 2023, NW Natural Water announced its acquisition of Hiland Water Corporation's water utility business in Newberg, Oregon. This acquisition added over 5,000 new customers to the company's service base, marking a significant milestone in its expansion journey.

Not stopping there, in December 2023, the company further acquired Hiland Water's regulated utility connections, adding another 2,100 customers in western Oregon. In the same month, the company expanded its footprint in Arizona with the acquisition of Truxton Canyon Water Company and Cerbat Water Company, which serve approximately 1,400 water customers in northwest Arizona.

Advertisment

Strengthening Position in Oregon

In January 2024, NW Natural Water increased its ownership interest in Avion Water Company, a prominent privately-owned utility in Oregon, to approximately 45%. This strategic increase in ownership stake not only strengthens NW Natural Water's position in the market but also expands its reach to Avion's more than 15,000 customers in central Oregon.

Looking to the Future

Following these strategic acquisitions and increased ownership stakes, NW Natural Water now serves close to 175,000 people across five states through around 70,000 connections. This represents a significant increase in the company's customer base and positions the company for further growth in the future.

Justin Palfreyman, the president of NW Natural Water, expressed enthusiasm for the company's growth trajectory, committing to continue prioritizing safety, reliability, customer service, and environmental stewardship. The company's expansion strategy is a testament to its dedication to providing superior service to its customers and its commitment to growth and development.