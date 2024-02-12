Nurture Group Acquires Midland Pest Control Ltd: A Union of Sustainability and Expertise

In a strategic move that underscores their commitment to environmental best practices and expansion, Nurture Group has acquired Birmingham-based Midland Pest Control Ltd. This acquisition, announced on February 12, 2024, marks the Group's 45th acquisition since its inception in 2008 and strengthens their presence in the Midlands region.

A Union of Sustainability and Expertise

Founded in 2000, Midland Pest Control has built a solid reputation for its commitment to sustainable practices in pest control activities. This ethos aligns perfectly with Nurture Group's dedication to environmental best practices, making this acquisition a natural fit.

Midland Pest Control specializes in pest identification, treatment, and prevention for commercial and domestic premises. Their clientele spans various sectors, including facilities management, property management, hospitality, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Strengthening the National Footprint

Nurture Group, a national green services provider, operates three companies in landscape gardening and maintenance, landscape construction, and pest management. With offices throughout the UK, the Group has been steadily expanding its reach and influence in the industry.

This latest acquisition allows the Group to consolidate its position in the UK pest control market and enhance its reputation as a leading force in the sector. Peter Fane, founder and executive chairman of Nurture Group, views this as part of their strategy to build national scale, generate cost synergies, and compete strongly.

A Promising Future Ahead

Steve Hurley, co-founder of Midland Pest Control, expresses admiration for the Group's green services. He looks forward to the opportunities that this new chapter brings for his company and its employees.

Fane predicts a strong year ahead for Nurture Group, with the acquisition laying the foundations for success in 2024. As the lines between technology, humanity, and environmental responsibility continue to blur, the Group is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of the industry.

In the ever-evolving landscape of pest control, Nurture Group's latest acquisition is more than just a business transaction. It's a testament to the Group's commitment to sustainability, a nod to Midland Pest Control's expertise, and a promise of a greener, more responsible future.

