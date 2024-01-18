en English
Business

Nureva and MAXHUB Collaborate to Enhance Microsoft Teams Rooms Experience

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:57 am EST
Nureva and MAXHUB Collaborate to Enhance Microsoft Teams Rooms Experience

Technology company Nureva, known for its expertise in audio conferencing systems, has entered into a partnership with MAXHUB, a brand synonymous with innovative conference room solutions. The collaboration seeks to create two certified bundles for Microsoft Teams Rooms aimed at improving audio and video performance in meeting venues, making them more straightforward to deploy and scalable across organizations.

A Blend of Advanced Technologies

The partnership combines the key strengths of both companies to provide a comprehensive solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms. Included in the collaboration is a bundle certified for medium and large Teams Rooms and another for Signature Microsoft Teams Rooms. Both bundles feature the Nureva HDL310 audio conferencing system, the MAXHUB UC W31 4K USB Camera, and the MAXHUB XCore Kit for Microsoft Teams Rooms. The medium and large room bundle also incorporates a 75” 4K UHD display, enhancing the overall meeting experience.

Immersive Experience with Signature Bundle

The Signature bundle takes the meeting experience a notch higher by including the MAXHUB UW105NA ultra-wide 5K display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This feature provides a truly immersive experience, transforming Teams Rooms into advanced communication and collaboration spaces.

The Promise of Simplified Management

These systems are engineered to deliver a seamless meeting experience, marked by high-quality audio, one-touch start functionality, and simple management. The bundles, fully certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms, offer a plug-and-play system that is easy to deploy and manage across various spaces. Additionally, MAXHUB had previously launched the CMA smart display series and the XT series of hardware kits for Teams Rooms, further simplifying the user journey from procurement to maintenance.

Business
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

