Business

NRx Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq’s MVLS Requirement

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is taking significant strides towards regaining compliance with Nasdaq market requirements. The company’s shares faced potential delisting due to not meeting the minimum bid price and the minimum Market Value of Listed Securities (MVLS) for the Nasdaq Global Market. To counteract these deficiencies, NRx proposed a strategic shift of its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market, which has a lower MVLS threshold. This move appears to have paid off, as the company has now fulfilled the MVLS criteria of the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Compliance Plan and Future Prospects

The company is eligible for a second 180-day compliance period to meet the minimum bid price requirement. As a part of its compliance strategy, NRx is set to present a comprehensive plan to Nasdaq on January 4, 2024. This plan is largely based on achieving potential clinical and regulatory milestones, which could influence the company’s share price positively. In addition to this, NRx has filed a preliminary proxy statement to authorize the Board of Directors to effect a reverse stock split. This move is a contingency plan to meet the bid price requirements, but the company remains hopeful that it will not be necessary if the bid price compliance is achieved before the deadline.

Focus on Drug Approval Opportunities

NRx Pharmaceuticals is channeling its efforts towards four near-term drug approval opportunities. These include NRX-100 for intravenous ketamine, NRX-101 for treatment-resistant bipolar depression, NRX-101 for chronic pain, and NRX-101 for complicated urinary tract infection. The company also plans to submit a New Drug Application for ketamine in the treatment of suicidal depression. This application will leverage results from clinical trials and a data sharing agreement with French health authorities, demonstrating the company’s commitment to innovation and patient care.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies.

