Business

NRx Pharmaceuticals Outlines Strategy to Meet Nasdaq Market Requirements

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:02 am EST
NRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has disclosed plans to meet Nasdaq market standards after falling short of the minimum bid price and Market Value of Listed Securities (MVLS) requirements. The company has strategized to transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market, which has a lower MVLS threshold of $35 million, a requirement the company has been in alignment with since December 18, 2023.

Addressing the Bid Price Issue

To remedy the bid price compliance issue, NRx is aiming for a second 180-day compliance period to achieve a $1 bid price. The firm has also outlined a contingency plan for a reverse stock split, if needed, pending shareholder approval in a meeting scheduled for February 7, 2024.

Compliance Strategy Tied to Drug Approval Opportunities

Central to NRx’s compliance strategy is the accomplishment of clinical and regulatory milestones, particularly with its four near-term drug opportunities. These include treatments for bipolar depression, chronic pain, and complicated urinary tract infection. The company is developing NRX-100, an intravenous ketamine product, which holds the potential to be the singular FDA-approved ketamine treatment for acutely suicidal patients.

Partnership with Alvogen

Furthermore, NRx has established a partnership with Alvogen for the development and commercialization of NRX-101 for treatment-resistant bipolar depression, and is exploring opportunities for NRX-101 in chronic pain and complicated urinary tract infections.

Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

