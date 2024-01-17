NRC Health Bolsters Executive Team in Strategic Business Move

In a strategic move to seize growing market opportunities, NRC Health, also known as National Research Corporation, has recently bolstered its executive team with the appointment of four new executive positions. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to enhance patient, customer, and employee experiences which could potentially double its total addressable market.

NRC Health's New Additions

Helen Hrdy, a seasoned professional within the company, has been promoted to the role of Chief Customer Officer. Joining her in the new leadership lineup are Jason Hahn, Christophe Louvion, and Andy Monnich, all of whom have successful records at other renowned healthcare information and technology companies.

Strategic Investment Bearing Fruits

The recent acquisition of a multi-million-dollar contract with Advocate Health, a major not-for-profit health system, serves as a testament to the effectiveness of these strategic appointments. CEO Michael Hays attributes this success to the competitive edge offered by NRC Health's diverse product portfolio and profound healthcare expertise.

Humanizing Healthcare for Over 40 Years

NRC Health has been a pioneer in humanizing healthcare for over four decades. The company supports healthcare organizations in nurturing enduring relationships with individuals, breaking away from the traditional approach of treating them as transient data points. Its commitment to Human Understanding and focus on patient perspectives and market research are reshaping the future of healthcare experiences, leading to positive outcomes for both patients and healthcare systems.