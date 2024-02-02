NPH Wins 'Best Net Zero Carbon Initiative' for Transformative Retrofit Programme

The Northamptonshire Partnership Homes (NPH) has made waves in the realm of social housing by bagging the prestigious 'Best Net Zero Carbon Initiative' award at the NHMF Conference Awards 2024. The accolade serves as a testament to NPH's 'Whole House Retrofit Programme', a project that has remarkably reduced space heating demands by up to 70% and lessened the risk of fuel poverty in households previously marked as energy inefficient and costly to heat.

Securing Funding and Making Strides

NPH has shown exemplary leadership by securing funding from all three waves of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF). This financial backing has played a significant role in transforming homes, particularly those with an EPC rating of band D or lower, into more energy-efficient spaces. Residents, including Aliye, have reported a noticeable improvement in comfort and energy efficiency, paired with an enhanced exterior aesthetic.

Phase Two: The Road Ahead

The ongoing phase of the 'Whole House Retrofit Programme' is set to wrap up by Spring 2024. This phase includes several energy efficiency improvements such as external wall insulation, loft insulation, new windows and doors, and mechanical ventilation. These upgrades are slated for homes built in the 1920s and 1930s across various areas of Northamptonshire.

A Glimpse Into the Future

In addition to the current projects, NPH has also secured funding to retrofit a further 101 council-owned homes. Work on these upgrades is expected to kickstart in early 2024. Andrea Johnson, NPH's Head of Asset Investment, expressed her gratitude towards the residents for their patience during these upgrades and acknowledged the project's national recognition as evidence of NPH's continued leadership in the sector.