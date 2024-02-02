Novozymes Allocates Shares to Executive Team Under Incentive Program

Shares from the 2021-2023 incentive program have been allocated to the Executive Leadership Team of Novozymes, a biotechnology company listed under the symbol NZYM B. The distribution of these shares, which took place on February 1, 2024, adheres strictly to the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016. The exact number and value of the shares distributed have been comprehensively detailed in a PDF document provided by the company.

Transparency in Top-Tier Transactions

Publicly traded companies like Novozymes are obliged to maintain transparency in their operations, particularly in the transactions involving their management and their close relations. This obligation is a cornerstone of the Market Abuse Regulations within the European Union, which Novozymes strictly complies with. The recent allocation of shares to the company's Executive Leadership Team is a clear example of this transparency in action.

Details in the Document

The PDF document provided by Novozymes meticulously details the number and value of the shares allocated to the Executive Leadership Team. It is a testament to the company's commitment to clarity and openness, providing shareholders and potential investors with the exact figures of this significant transaction. This document also serves to underscore the importance of the incentive program covering the period from 2021 to 2023.

A Milestone in the Incentive Program

This recent allocation of shares is a significant milestone in Novozymes' incentive program for 2021-2023. The program, which is designed to motivate and reward the company's Executive Leadership Team, is directly connected to this distribution of shares. The successful execution of this incentive program not only benefits the company's leadership but also sends a strong message to shareholders about the company's robust governance and adherence to regulations.