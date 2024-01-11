en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Novian Systems Terminates Major Contract and Faces Repercussions

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
Novian Systems Terminates Major Contract and Faces Repercussions

Novian Systems, a prominent player in the Novian IT service group, found itself ensnared in a controversial snag with the Public Procurement Office of Lithuania. On 26 May 2021, the tech company signed a lucrative contract valued at EUR 5.969 million to revamp the SAULĖ IS Central Public Procurement Information System. This highly-anticipated project was scheduled for completion by 1 October 2023.

A Tangle of Disputes

However, the project’s path was anything but smooth. An unexpected expansion of the project’s scope led to a thorny thicket of disputes over project management, timeframe, and cost adjustments. Negotiations between Novian Systems and the contracting entity hit a brick wall, escalating the situation to the point where Novian Systems took the unprecedented step of filing a lawsuit with the Vilnius Regional Court on 2 June 2023.

The Fallout

Subsequently, on 7 January 2024, Novian Systems terminated the contract. In a reciprocal move, the Public Procurement Office also severed ties with the IT company on 10 January 2024. The Office went a step further and listed Novian Systems as an Unreliable Supplier, a label that could potentially tarnish the company’s reputation and impede its prospects in future public procurement tenders.

The Financial Impact

The aftermath of the contract termination and subsequent fallout has left a noticeable dent in Novian Systems’ financial performance. The company reported decreased EBITDA for January-September 2023. The ripple effects of this incident have also been felt by the Novian group at large. The group’s overall performance took a hit, with reduced EBITDA compared to the previous year. The increased costs associated with the SAULĖ IS project were held responsible for this financial setback.

Despite the current predicament, Novian Systems continues to strive for excellence in its field. With operations in Lithuania, Estonia, and other countries, the Novian group specializes in programming, technologies, and digitization. The group’s steadfast commitment to these areas will be crucial in overcoming this hurdle and restoring its damaged reputation.

0
Business Lithuania
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 mins ago
Leadership Crisis at Malawi's Electricity Generation Company Amidst Energy Sector Reforms
The Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) in Malawi is presently in turmoil following the abrupt dissolution of its board on July 22, 2023. This drastic decision, led by the company’s shareholders, the Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), and the Secretary to Treasury, is reportedly connected to ongoing reforms within the country’s energy sector. A
Leadership Crisis at Malawi's Electricity Generation Company Amidst Energy Sector Reforms
Premier Bank PLC Holds Business Conference-2024, Emphasizes Service Quality and Inclusive Growth
26 mins ago
Premier Bank PLC Holds Business Conference-2024, Emphasizes Service Quality and Inclusive Growth
Deputy PM Stresses Inter-Agency Support for Small Entrepreneurs in Malaysia
26 mins ago
Deputy PM Stresses Inter-Agency Support for Small Entrepreneurs in Malaysia
Motiaz Wins 'Brand of the Year' at Outlook Business Icon Awards 2023
25 mins ago
Motiaz Wins 'Brand of the Year' at Outlook Business Icon Awards 2023
Digital Leap in Hungarian Finance: Over 10,000 Securities Accounts Opened Online
25 mins ago
Digital Leap in Hungarian Finance: Over 10,000 Securities Accounts Opened Online
Galliford Try Holdings plc: A Tale of Intrinsic Value and Discounted Cash Flow Analysis
26 mins ago
Galliford Try Holdings plc: A Tale of Intrinsic Value and Discounted Cash Flow Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
Bolivia Pushes for Global Decriminalization of Coca Leaf Amid Surging Drug Trade
37 seconds
Bolivia Pushes for Global Decriminalization of Coca Leaf Amid Surging Drug Trade
EU Approves Disability Card Directive: A Significant Stride Towards Equality
1 min
EU Approves Disability Card Directive: A Significant Stride Towards Equality
Indian Social Media Campaign Calls for Maldives Boycott
2 mins
Indian Social Media Campaign Calls for Maldives Boycott
Mumias East MP Arrested for Alleged Assault: A Call for Accountability
2 mins
Mumias East MP Arrested for Alleged Assault: A Call for Accountability
Nitish Kumar Declines Convenor Post for INDIA Bloc Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
3 mins
Nitish Kumar Declines Convenor Post for INDIA Bloc Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League Title Race: Ange Postecoglou's Assertive Stance
3 mins
Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League Title Race: Ange Postecoglou's Assertive Stance
Kenya's Nandi County MPs Accuse Law Society of Aiding Opposition: A Test of Democracy
4 mins
Kenya's Nandi County MPs Accuse Law Society of Aiding Opposition: A Test of Democracy
Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Steps Down from Parliament: A Shift in South Africa's Political Landscape?
4 mins
Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Steps Down from Parliament: A Shift in South Africa's Political Landscape?
Gaza Crisis: British Surgeon Shares Harrowing Experience
5 mins
Gaza Crisis: British Surgeon Shares Harrowing Experience
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app