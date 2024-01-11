Novian Systems Terminates Major Contract and Faces Repercussions

Novian Systems, a prominent player in the Novian IT service group, found itself ensnared in a controversial snag with the Public Procurement Office of Lithuania. On 26 May 2021, the tech company signed a lucrative contract valued at EUR 5.969 million to revamp the SAULĖ IS Central Public Procurement Information System. This highly-anticipated project was scheduled for completion by 1 October 2023.

A Tangle of Disputes

However, the project’s path was anything but smooth. An unexpected expansion of the project’s scope led to a thorny thicket of disputes over project management, timeframe, and cost adjustments. Negotiations between Novian Systems and the contracting entity hit a brick wall, escalating the situation to the point where Novian Systems took the unprecedented step of filing a lawsuit with the Vilnius Regional Court on 2 June 2023.

The Fallout

Subsequently, on 7 January 2024, Novian Systems terminated the contract. In a reciprocal move, the Public Procurement Office also severed ties with the IT company on 10 January 2024. The Office went a step further and listed Novian Systems as an Unreliable Supplier, a label that could potentially tarnish the company’s reputation and impede its prospects in future public procurement tenders.

The Financial Impact

The aftermath of the contract termination and subsequent fallout has left a noticeable dent in Novian Systems’ financial performance. The company reported decreased EBITDA for January-September 2023. The ripple effects of this incident have also been felt by the Novian group at large. The group’s overall performance took a hit, with reduced EBITDA compared to the previous year. The increased costs associated with the SAULĖ IS project were held responsible for this financial setback.

Despite the current predicament, Novian Systems continues to strive for excellence in its field. With operations in Lithuania, Estonia, and other countries, the Novian group specializes in programming, technologies, and digitization. The group’s steadfast commitment to these areas will be crucial in overcoming this hurdle and restoring its damaged reputation.