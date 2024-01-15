Novaturas Group Reports 6% Revenue Increase in 2023 Amidst Corporate Changes and Sustainability Push

In a testament to resilience amidst challenges, Novaturas Group, a dominant player in the Baltic tourism market, has posted a 6% surge in total revenue for the period from January to December 2023. The company reported revenue of EUR 208 million, despite witnessing a minor contraction in the number of customers served, which dropped from 267 thousand in 2022 to 259 thousand in 2023.

A Dip in December

In contrast to the annual growth, December saw a slump in the company’s revenue, which fell to EUR 8.2 million compared to EUR 9.5 million in the same month the previous year. The decline was attributed to the company’s strategic initiatives such as optimizing its Egypt destination offerings, managing demand volatility risks in Israel, and adjusting flight numbers to align with these factors. Consequently, customer numbers in December also dipped to approximately 8 thousand from 9.3 thousand year-on-year.

Leadership Transition and Strategic Partnership

December was also marked by significant corporate developments, including the appointment of Kristijonas Kaikaris as the new CEO of Novaturas Group. Kaikaris, a seasoned leader, brings a wealth of experience from his stints in the IT, aviation, and transport sectors, including roles at CityBee, Small Planet Airlines, Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM. The company also entered into a long-term cooperation agreement with Heston Airlines in Estonia, underlining its commitment to punctuality, quality service, safety, sustainability, and flexibility to enhance customer experience. The collaboration involves the use of a modern, fuel-efficient Airbus A320 aircraft.

Championing Sustainable Tourism

In a significant stride towards sustainable tourism, Novaturas has become the first major tour operator in the Baltics to offer customers the option to select ‘Sustainable choice’ hotels. These accommodations are highlighted on the company’s website and certified by third-party organizations recognized by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). Currently, over a third of Novaturas’ total offerings are sustainable hotel options, with plans to further expand this initiative. The company aims to provide over 950 sustainable accommodation options for the 2023-2024 winter and 2024 summer seasons, setting a new benchmark in the industry.