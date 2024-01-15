en English
Novaturas Group Charts New Course with Strategic Moves and Sustainability Focus

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Novaturas Group Charts New Course with Strategic Moves and Sustainability Focus

In an important strategic move, Novaturas Group, a front-runner in the Baltic tourism market, has recently announced the appointment of its new CEO, Kristijonas Kaikaris. Kaikaris, a seasoned leader, brings with him a rich experience from various sectors including IT, aviation, and transportation. With an illustrious career that includes key leadership roles at global giants like Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM in Lithuania, CEO positions at CityBee, a car-sharing service, and Small Planet Airlines, a charter airline company, and participation in the Infobalt association, Kaikaris is expected to steer Novaturas to new heights.

Long-Term Partnership with Heston Airlines

Adding to the strategic developments, Novaturas Group has inked a long-term cooperation agreement with Heston Airlines in Estonia. This move is aimed at enhancing the travel experience for Novaturas’ clientele in Estonia. Emphasizing key aspects such as punctuality, quality service, safety, sustainability, and flexibility, the partnership with Heston Airlines is a significant step forward. Operating a modern Airbus A320 aircraft, Heston Airlines aligns with these values and is committed to offering an unparalleled travel experience.

Embracing Sustainability

In a noteworthy initiative, Novaturas has introduced the ‘Sustainable choice’ label on its website, enabling customers to choose hotels based on their sustainability credentials. These hotels, certified by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), account for over a third of the company’s offerings in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company has plans to expand the range, offering more than 950 sustainable accommodation options for the 2023-2024 winter and 2024 summer seasons.

Financial Performance

On the financial front, Novaturas Group reported a 6% increase in total revenue for the period of January to December 2023, amounting to EUR 208 million. Despite a decrease in the number of customers served, the company managed to achieve an impressive financial performance.

These strategic moves by Novaturas Group, including the appointment of a new CEO and a long-term partnership with Heston Airlines, coupled with their commitment to sustainability, reflect the company’s vision for growth and its commitment to providing superior service to its customers.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Novaturas Group Reports 6% Revenue Increase in 2023 Amidst Corporate Changes and Sustainability Push
