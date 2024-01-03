Novanta Inc. Strengthens Market Position with Motion Solutions Acquisition

Novanta Inc., a global technology provider to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Motion Solutions, a firm recognized for its high-precision, customized motion subsystems, predominantly for medical and life sciences applications. This acquisition emerges as a strategic fit, fortifying Novanta’s position in the rapidly growing precision medicine market.

Shared Values Bolstering Innovation

Expressing optimism about the acquisition, Novanta’s CEO, Matthijs Glastra, underscored the shared values of innovation and customer focus between the two companies. He also emphasized the potential of creating new intelligent subsystems by amalgamating the technology offerings of both companies.

Risks and Uncertainties

While the acquisition’s benefits are expected, Novanta acknowledges that these forward-looking statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties. These may include the failure to realize the anticipated benefits within the expected timeframe, challenges associated with integration, and potential impact on Motion Solutions’ existing business relationships. Additionally, Novanta must contend with general business risks like fluctuating market conditions, cybersecurity threats, regulatory compliance, and the constant need for innovation.

Navigating Broader Risks

Economic and political conditions, potential epidemics, and global trade issues also form part of the broader risks that Novanta must navigate. The company’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT”.

Novanta financed the acquisition by drawing $198.0 million from its revolving credit facility to purchase 100% of the capital stock of Motion Solutions Parent Corp. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes, and the borrowed funds can be repaid at any time without prepayment penalties.