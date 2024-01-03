en English
Business

Nottingham City Council to Revamp Bus Shelters with Digital Advertising Panels

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
In a strategic move to enhance revenue and alleviate budget pressures, Nottingham City Council has unveiled plans to refurbish or replace its 823 bus shelters, many of which are approaching a quarter-century in existence. The council aims to introduce digital advertising panels in place of the current poster-based system, a transition expected to attract more advertisers and potentially generate an additional £6 million over the next 15 years.

Shifting to Digital Advertising

At present, advertising posters are manually installed in bus shelters—a process deemed laborious by the council. The proposed digital billboards, on the other hand, offer a more dynamic and appealing advertising space, expected to draw increased interest from companies. This initiative is one facet of a broader strategy to optimize income from the city’s assets.

Transitioning Contracts and Improving Safety

The council’s existing advertising contract with JCDecaux is set to expire at the end of the year, prompting the search for a new contract for supply and maintenance, due to commence in January. Beyond the financial benefits, the council is also considering using this opportunity to enhance the lighting at bus shelters, thereby improving safety for public transport users.

Bus Shelter Breakdown

The total bus shelter estate comprises 213 advertising shelters, 619 non-advertising shelters, and 27 standalone units, specifically located within the city center. The refurbishment or replacement of these structures forms a vital part of the council’s revenue-enhancement and public safety strategies.

Business Local News Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

