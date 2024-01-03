Nottingham City Council to Revamp Bus Shelters with Digital Advertising Panels

In a strategic move to enhance revenue and alleviate budget pressures, Nottingham City Council has unveiled plans to refurbish or replace its 823 bus shelters, many of which are approaching a quarter-century in existence. The council aims to introduce digital advertising panels in place of the current poster-based system, a transition expected to attract more advertisers and potentially generate an additional £6 million over the next 15 years.

Shifting to Digital Advertising

At present, advertising posters are manually installed in bus shelters—a process deemed laborious by the council. The proposed digital billboards, on the other hand, offer a more dynamic and appealing advertising space, expected to draw increased interest from companies. This initiative is one facet of a broader strategy to optimize income from the city’s assets.

Transitioning Contracts and Improving Safety

The council’s existing advertising contract with JCDecaux is set to expire at the end of the year, prompting the search for a new contract for supply and maintenance, due to commence in January. Beyond the financial benefits, the council is also considering using this opportunity to enhance the lighting at bus shelters, thereby improving safety for public transport users.

Bus Shelter Breakdown

The total bus shelter estate comprises 213 advertising shelters, 619 non-advertising shelters, and 27 standalone units, specifically located within the city center. The refurbishment or replacement of these structures forms a vital part of the council’s revenue-enhancement and public safety strategies.