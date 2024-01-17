Notion Launches New Integrated Calendar App

Productivity platform Notion has successfully launched its new calendar app, Notion Calendar. The app integrates seamlessly with existing Notion databases and notes, aiming to offer a more efficient experience than its competitors. This latest tool is the result of Notion's acquisition and rebranding of Cron, a calendar app, in 2022. Notion Calendar is now available on Mac, Windows, iOS, and the web, with an Android version underway.

Notion Calendar: A Unified Management Tool

The Notion Calendar is designed to provide a unified management tool, integrating time across both professional and personal life. The app integrates with Notion workspace and other essential tools like Google Calendar, Zoom, and Google Meet, allowing users to bring in relevant documents, project timelines, and task due dates, thereby preventing double-bookings. Notion Calendar also features an auto-blocking tool for scheduling and sharing availability.

Seamless Integration with Notion Workspace

The app syncs with Google Calendar, allowing users to consolidate personal and professional calendars. Users can link their Notion workspace, add databases, link Notion pages to events, and visualize their schedule in different locations. The app also offers keyboard shortcuts for faster navigation and the ability to connect databases to turn entries into events on the calendar.

Rebranding Calendar App Cron

Notion Calendar is a rebrand and reworking of the calendar application Cron that Notion acquired in 2022. Although the application currently lacks Google Calendar Sync, it offers feature parity and sometimes exceeds the standards set by Google. Users can sync pages from any database with a calendar or timeline view from the Notion workspace and attach new and existing Notion pages to Google Calendar events. The application icon updates daily to show the current date. Users can sign in with their Google account and connect Notion Calendar to their Notion workspace to display a Notion database in Notion Calendar.

Next-Gen Version of Cron

Notion Calendar is a next-gen version of Cron with a built-in scheduling tool and optional Notion integration. The calendar has a minimalist design with light and dark modes, integrates with Google Meet and Zoom, and can be used as a replacement for scheduling services like Calendly. The team has plans to bring a time layer to every aspect of the service, starting with the essentials of a good calendaring app and then building on top of that. Notion's broader efforts to enhance its business platform offerings are also evident, including the recent launch of Notion AI for improving writing and project creativity.