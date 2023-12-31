en English
Business

Norway’s Largest Pension Fund KLP Divests from Saudi Aramco, Citing Human Rights and Environmental Concerns

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:33 am EST
Norway’s largest pension fund, KLP, managing assets worth a staggering $70 billion, has taken a firm stance on its human rights and environmental concerns. In a bold move, the fund has disinvested $15 million in shares from a group of twelve companies based in the Gulf, including the oil behemoth, Saudi Aramco.

Blacklisting Gulf Companies

The pension fund’s decision has blacklisted twelve prominent companies based in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait. This move has been triggered by what KLP perceives as an ‘unacceptable’ risk of human rights abuses linked to these corporations.

Saudi Aramco, the colossal oil company, has been specifically targeted by KLP for its negative environmental impact. The fund has criticized the oil company for not adequately fulfilling its energy transition plan, thereby contributing to the escalating global environmental crisis.

The Rising Trend of Corporate Accountability

The decision to exclude these companies from KLP’s investment portfolio is reflective of a growing trend among global investment entities. More and more corporations are being held accountable for their roles in human rights violations and environmental issues. This move by KLP is a stark reminder that the global financial community is watching, and companies failing to uphold ethical standards will face financial consequences.

Business Human Rights
