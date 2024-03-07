Norton Rose Fulbright's Tyneside Expansion: From Four to 350+ Staff in Eight Years

Norton Rose Fulbright, a global law firm, has marked a significant milestone in its Tyneside office's growth, expanding its staff from an initial four to over 350. The office, situated on Newcastle's Quayside, underscores the firm's commitment to the region and its development strategy.

Strategic Growth and Office Expansion

The firm's Newcastle office has experienced rapid growth since its inception eight years ago, necessitating an expansion to accommodate the increasing number of staff. Initially starting with a small team, the office quickly expanded, taking over additional floors at Quayside House. The recent expansion has added almost 10,000 sqft of space, allowing for up to 400 people to work in any given week, thanks to a hybrid working model. This growth reflects Norton Rose Fulbright's strategic vision and its investment in the Newcastle region.

The redesign of the Newcastle office, led by GT3 Architects, includes modern workspaces with sit/stand desks, a multipurpose room for large gatherings, and dedicated wellbeing and multi-faith rooms. The firm also boasts an established paralegal apprenticeship programme, increasing access to careers in law and supporting local talent development. This innovative approach to workspace design and talent cultivation highlights the firm's commitment to creating a dynamic, inclusive, and supportive working environment.