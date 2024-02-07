Northwestern Mutual, Van Buren Management Settle Dispute Over Downtown Milwaukee Parking Lot

In a significant development, Northwestern Mutual and Van Buren Management Inc. have successfully resolved a legal disagreement involving the ownership of a downtown Milwaukee parking lot. This dispute has roots in a lawsuit filed by Northwestern Mutual against ABFH LLC, a subsidiary of Van Buren Management, back in 2021. The suit aimed to terminate a lease agreement for the parking lot at 795 N. Van Buren St., citing a lagging hotel project as the cause.

The Stalled Hotel Project

The contentious parking lot sits behind a historic office building at 790 N. Jackson St., presently being converted into the Adams Hotel by Van Buren Management. This boutique property, which started renovation in 2020, will feature a small number of rooms. The Adams Hotel project has not yet been inaugurated, leading Northwestern Mutual to argue that the project has not met its completion deadline. On the other hand, Van Buren Management asserted that the project was substantially completed.

The Parking Lot Dispute

The parking lot under dispute is adjacent to Northwestern Mutual's 7Seventy7 apartment high-rise. The resolution came in the form of Northwestern Mutual selling the parking lot to Paladin Holding Co. LLC, an affiliate of Van Buren Management, for a sum of $1,280,000.

Further Transactions

Simultaneously, Northwestern Mutual procured an office building and parking structure at 732 N. Jackson St. This property was bought for $2,195,100 from JBFH LLC, another affiliate of Van Buren Management. Both transactions were finalized with the lawsuit settlement on Jan. 31, as revealed by Milwaukee County Circuit Court records.

Both Northwestern Mutual and Van Buren Management have voiced their satisfaction over the resolution and reaffirmed their commitment to the ongoing development of downtown Milwaukee. However, Van Buren Management has not yet commented on the current status of the Adams Hotel project.