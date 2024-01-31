NorthStandard's New Podcast Series to Discuss Geopolitical Impact on Maritime Industry

NorthStandard, a premier Protection and Indemnity (P&I) Club, is stepping up its engagement with the maritime industry by launching a weekly podcast mini-series, 'Alongside: Future Thinking'. The initiative is helmed by the club's Head of External Affairs, Mike Salthouse, who will be in conversation with a range of experts from the shipping sector. The series is an expansion of NorthStandard's existing 'Alongside' portfolio, which has been stimulating audiences with in-depth discussions for the past two years.

'Alongside: Future Thinking' - An Insightful Journey

The first three episodes of the 'Alongside: Future Thinking' mini-series are set to be released, with each episode focusing on a significant geopolitical issue affecting the maritime industry. The inaugural episode, 'The Geopolitical Forecast for 2024', features Dr Dominick Donald, an authority on geopolitical developments. Dr Donald will offer his expert analysis on the anticipated geopolitical shifts that could shape the near future.

Maritime Security and Presidential Politics

The second episode, titled 'Ship Security in the Red Sea and Beyond,' delves into the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea. Mike Salthouse will engage with John Thompson from Ambrey, unpacking the current situation and its potential long-term effects on maritime security. In the third episode, 'What to Expect from a Second Trump Presidency,' the implications of Donald Trump's potential second term as U.S. President on shipping and sanctions are explored. Salthouse will be in discussion with David Peyman, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions, offering insights into the possible consequences on the shipping industry.

Join the Conversation

NorthStandard invites those interested in the maritime industry, geopolitics, and international trade to subscribe to the 'Alongside: Future Thinking' podcast series on their preferred podcast apps. Subscribers will be able to stay updated on future episodes and join in the thought-provoking discussions that promise to delve deep into the issues at hand.

With its combination of expert-led dialogues and timely topics, NorthStandard's 'Alongside: Future Thinking' podcast series is set to provide a valuable platform for understanding the intricate dynamics of the maritime industry in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.