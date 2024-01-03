en English
Business

Northlight Estates Unveils Plan to Convert Historic Transformer House into a Coffee Shop

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Northlight Estates Unveils Plan to Convert Historic Transformer House into a Coffee Shop

In the latest development, Northlight Estates Ltd, represented by Holly Ducker, has submitted a new application to the Pendle Council. The proposal aims to refurbish the Transformer House, a Grade II listed substation located in Brierfield. The plan is to transform the historical building into a coffee shop, a shift from the previously envisioned gin bar and distillery by a former applicant.

Refurbishment Plan Details

The refurbishment plan includes several internal and external changes, all of which aim to align with the aesthetic of the surrounding Northlight development. The interior will feature a foyer, an open seating area, toilet facilities, and a lift. A first-floor mezzanine will be added to provide additional seating, along with a private meeting room. Notable shifts from the previous plan are the removal of a decorative vat and the consolidation of ground floor space.

Maintaining the Aesthetic

Externally, the building is set to maintain the previously approved Corten cladding to cover poor-quality brickwork and matching windows. This move is part of the broader Northlight development strategy, which seeks to preserve the area’s historical charm while introducing modern facilities. The application does not necessitate new planning permission for a change of use, thanks to earlier approvals that encompassed the broader Northlight (formerly Brierfield Mill) development.

Public Participation

Pendle Council’s website is currently open for public comments on the proposal until January 11. This move allows the local community to weigh in on the proposed transformation and express their views on the changes. As it stands, the new application is a testament to the ongoing evolution of the Northlight area, blending its rich historical context with the demands of contemporary living.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

