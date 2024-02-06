Northeast Frontier Railway Launches Unique Rail Coach Restaurant at Guwahati Station

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced an innovative dining experience for passengers, with the launch of a new rail coach restaurant at the bustling Guwahati Railway Station. This initiative is the latest addition to NFR's series of unique dining experiences that aim to provide an unconventional eating environment in refurbished rail coaches at key stations.

Enhancing Passenger Experience

The establishment of the coach restaurant in Guwahati is a strategic move by NFR, designed to serve the needs of both passengers and the public. The rail coach restaurant offers a unique dining milieu, allowing patrons to enjoy meals in an authentic train coach setting. The restaurant features modern facilities, decorative paintings, warm lighting, and comfortable seating, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere.

Boosting Non-Fare Revenue

Additionally, the introduction of the coach restaurant is a crucial initiative in generating non-fare revenue for the railways. Amid the ongoing challenges of maintaining operational efficiency and profitability, this innovative approach provides a new avenue for income generation. Offering a premium dining experience at key railway stations not only adds to the passenger experience but also contributes to the financial viability of the railways.

Creating Employment Opportunities

The rail coach restaurant is also anticipated to create job opportunities for various skill levels. From chefs and servers to maintenance staff, the operation of such a facility requires a diverse range of personnel. This initiative, therefore, contributes significantly to local employment and economic activity.

Expansion Plans

Currently, there are 14 operational coach restaurants across the NFR network. However, NFR's vision does not stop here. Plans are already in place to roll out similar facilities at 62 additional locations across the NFR. By bringing unique dining experiences to more passengers, NFR continues to transform the Indian railway experience.