Business

North Perry Village Leases Land for New Cellphone Tower Construction

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
North Perry Village Leases Land for New Cellphone Tower Construction

North Perry Village is set to lease a portion of its land to Northstar Towers for the construction and operation of a new cellphone tower. The Village Council has passed a resolution authorizing Mayor Brian Titus to enter a lease agreement for a 10,000 square foot area at 2123 Townline Road.

A New Cellphone Tower in the Making

Cleveland-based wireless infrastructure developer, Northstar Towers, aims to erect a 190-foot tall monopole tower on the leased parcel. The tower will also feature a 9-foot lightning rod but will evade the need for lighting as it falls short of the 200 feet mark where the Federal Aviation Administration demands illumination.

Lease Terms and Revenue Generation

Despite Mayor Titus’ absence from the signing due to illness, the terms of the lease have been disclosed. The Village is set to earn $1,200 per month, with potential increases as more service providers join. This tower, expected to be constructed by 2025, will not only generate revenue but also enhance cellphone coverage in the area, which is currently underserved.

Verizon Wireless to be Anchor Tenant

Verizon Wireless is confirmed to be the anchor tenant for the tower. The tower’s design includes sections obscured by local vegetation, thereby minimizing its visual impact and blending it seamlessly with the surrounding environment.

Business
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

