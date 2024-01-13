North Perry Village Leases Land for New Cellphone Tower Construction

North Perry Village is set to lease a portion of its land to Northstar Towers for the construction and operation of a new cellphone tower. The Village Council has passed a resolution authorizing Mayor Brian Titus to enter a lease agreement for a 10,000 square foot area at 2123 Townline Road.

A New Cellphone Tower in the Making

Cleveland-based wireless infrastructure developer, Northstar Towers, aims to erect a 190-foot tall monopole tower on the leased parcel. The tower will also feature a 9-foot lightning rod but will evade the need for lighting as it falls short of the 200 feet mark where the Federal Aviation Administration demands illumination.

Lease Terms and Revenue Generation

Despite Mayor Titus’ absence from the signing due to illness, the terms of the lease have been disclosed. The Village is set to earn $1,200 per month, with potential increases as more service providers join. This tower, expected to be constructed by 2025, will not only generate revenue but also enhance cellphone coverage in the area, which is currently underserved.

Verizon Wireless to be Anchor Tenant

Verizon Wireless is confirmed to be the anchor tenant for the tower. The tower’s design includes sections obscured by local vegetation, thereby minimizing its visual impact and blending it seamlessly with the surrounding environment.