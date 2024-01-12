North Korea Opens for Tourism, Welcomes Russian Group After Four-Year Hiatus

In a significant move, North Korea is ready to welcome tourists after nearly four years, marking a substantial shift in its tourism policy. The first group of tourists will be from Russia, allowed to enter the state since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. This decision follows discussions held by the governor of Russia’s Primorsky Krai region in Pyongyang in December.

Details of the Tour

The Russian tourist group’s journey has been arranged by a Vladivostok-based agency. The four-day tour, scheduled to commence on February 9, includes stops in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, and a ski resort. The trip represents a positive development as North Korea has been a no-go zone for tourists for over four years.

A Positive Step for North Korean Tourism

This move is seen as a positive step towards reopening the country to tourism. North Korea, which had its borders tightly sealed since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, is now taking strides to resuscitate its tourism sector. The forthcoming Russian tourist visit is the first of its kind in over four years, symbolizing a new era for tourism in North Korea.

Implications of the Move

The decision to allow the entry of tourists has far-reaching implications. It is not only a significant stride towards reviving North Korea’s tourism industry but also represents a potential thaw in relations with other countries. While the world watches eagerly, the success of this tour could pave the way for more tourist groups in the future, contributing to North Korea’s economic revival.