en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

North Korea Opens for Tourism, Welcomes Russian Group After Four-Year Hiatus

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
North Korea Opens for Tourism, Welcomes Russian Group After Four-Year Hiatus

In a significant move, North Korea is ready to welcome tourists after nearly four years, marking a substantial shift in its tourism policy. The first group of tourists will be from Russia, allowed to enter the state since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. This decision follows discussions held by the governor of Russia’s Primorsky Krai region in Pyongyang in December.

Details of the Tour

The Russian tourist group’s journey has been arranged by a Vladivostok-based agency. The four-day tour, scheduled to commence on February 9, includes stops in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, and a ski resort. The trip represents a positive development as North Korea has been a no-go zone for tourists for over four years.

A Positive Step for North Korean Tourism

This move is seen as a positive step towards reopening the country to tourism. North Korea, which had its borders tightly sealed since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, is now taking strides to resuscitate its tourism sector. The forthcoming Russian tourist visit is the first of its kind in over four years, symbolizing a new era for tourism in North Korea.

Implications of the Move

The decision to allow the entry of tourists has far-reaching implications. It is not only a significant stride towards reviving North Korea’s tourism industry but also represents a potential thaw in relations with other countries. While the world watches eagerly, the success of this tour could pave the way for more tourist groups in the future, contributing to North Korea’s economic revival.

0
Business Europe
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Inflation Erodes U.S. Savings Rate: An Economic Dilemma
As the new year unfolds, the U.S. personal savings rate has experienced a significant dip, falling below its historical average. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of personal saving has dwindled to 4.6% in February, a stark deviation from the average annual rate of above 8% maintained since
Inflation Erodes U.S. Savings Rate: An Economic Dilemma
Post Office Scandal: Stephen Bradshaw Under Fire at Horizon Inquiry
10 mins ago
Post Office Scandal: Stephen Bradshaw Under Fire at Horizon Inquiry
Taiwan's Semiconductor Dominance: A Double-Edged Sword?
11 mins ago
Taiwan's Semiconductor Dominance: A Double-Edged Sword?
Japan's Aggressive Push for Enhanced Corporate Governance: Impact and Implications
4 mins ago
Japan's Aggressive Push for Enhanced Corporate Governance: Impact and Implications
Imminent Shortage in U.S. Premium Office Real Estate Amid Market Challenges
6 mins ago
Imminent Shortage in U.S. Premium Office Real Estate Amid Market Challenges
Rokid Raises $70 Million to Drive Industrial Application of AR Technology
7 mins ago
Rokid Raises $70 Million to Drive Industrial Application of AR Technology
Latest Headlines
World News
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
21 seconds
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza
29 seconds
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
2 mins
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
GOP Candidates Debate Immigration Policy: A New Direction for the Republican Party
2 mins
GOP Candidates Debate Immigration Policy: A New Direction for the Republican Party
Australia Braces for a Rise in Skin Cancer Cases: An Urgent Call for Prevention and Awareness
3 mins
Australia Braces for a Rise in Skin Cancer Cases: An Urgent Call for Prevention and Awareness
Ajla Tomljanovic: Reflecting on National Allegiance and Tennis Triumphs
3 mins
Ajla Tomljanovic: Reflecting on National Allegiance and Tennis Triumphs
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
7 mins
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
7 mins
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
9 mins
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app