Nordic Innovation Refines Grants, Nordic Countries Join InvestEU Programme

In a significant move, Nordic Innovation, a subsidiary of the Nordic Council of Ministers, has refined its grant provisions for organizations within the Nordic countries. Adhering strictly to the European Union’s aid rules and the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement, the Nordic body aligns itself with the revised State Aid guidelines of 2019 for organizations under its umbrella.

De Minimis Aid Regulation

Integral to these grants is the EU’s De Minimis Aid regulation. This law allows eligible Nordic undertakings to receive grants up to EUR 200,000 from each Nordic country. In total, over three fiscal years, organizations can avail up to EUR 1,000,000. However, this is predicated on the organization not having previously received De Minimis Aid.

Once the project period concludes, recipients are necessitated to self-finance their activities. Such a measure ensures that the grants act as temporary support to nurture growth or innovation without fostering long-term dependency.

InvestEU Programme and Nordic Countries

In a parallel development, Iceland and Norway have inked an agreement with the EU to participate in the InvestEU Programme. This initiative promises amplified investments in innovation, digitalization, and green solutions. The countries gain access to a €26.2 billion guarantee fund to bolster companies in innovation, new technologies, sustainable infrastructure development, and green transition.

The programme’s main implementers include the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Investment Fund (EIF), and the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB). With Iceland’s participation, companies, entrepreneurs, and investors gain enhanced opportunities for financing innovative projects in the realm of green technology solutions and digitalization.

Nordics: Pioneers of Digitalization and Datafication

The Nordic countries are renowned as pioneers in digitalization and datafication, especially with their efforts to utilize public data as a resource for value creation on data markets. In April 2021, Norway’s Ministry of Local Government and Modernization released a White Paper on the Data-driven Economy, accentuating the importance of data sharing across sectors for value creation.

The document also underlines the ethical, privacy, and security concerns related to big data in public affairs. In essence, the paper seeks to dismantle assumptions and premises of these datafication regimes, contributing to the discourse on the governance of digital technologies and datafication in the public sector.