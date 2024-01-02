Nordea Bank Abp Successfully Executes Share Repurchase

On January 2, 2024, Nordea Bank Abp, recognized by the legal entity identifier (LEI) 529900ODI3047E2LIV03, announced the successful completion of a repurchase of its own shares. The shares involved bear the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) FI4000297767. The bank executed the transaction using foreign exchange rates from SEK to EUR at 11.1579 and DKK to EUR at 7.4551, rounded off to two decimal places.

Execution of Nordea’s Share Buy-back Program

The recent share repurchase follows Nordea’s announcement on April 26, 2023, of a share buy-back program that could reach up to EUR 1.0 billion. This program was authorized by the Annual General Meeting of 2023. The repurchases were carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council from April 16, 2014, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Capital Optimization and Remuneration Purposes

Following these transactions, Nordea now holds 2,313,129 treasury shares for capital optimization and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes. These repurchases reflect a strategic move by Nordea to optimize its capital structure and provide for remuneration packages.

Further Details

An appendix detailing each transaction was included in the announcement. The execution of all transactions was carried out by Morgan Stanley Europe SE on behalf of Nordea Bank Abp, showcasing the bank’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its financial operations.