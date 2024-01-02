en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nordea Bank Abp Successfully Executes Share Repurchase

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Nordea Bank Abp Successfully Executes Share Repurchase

On January 2, 2024, Nordea Bank Abp, recognized by the legal entity identifier (LEI) 529900ODI3047E2LIV03, announced the successful completion of a repurchase of its own shares. The shares involved bear the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) FI4000297767. The bank executed the transaction using foreign exchange rates from SEK to EUR at 11.1579 and DKK to EUR at 7.4551, rounded off to two decimal places.

Execution of Nordea’s Share Buy-back Program

The recent share repurchase follows Nordea’s announcement on April 26, 2023, of a share buy-back program that could reach up to EUR 1.0 billion. This program was authorized by the Annual General Meeting of 2023. The repurchases were carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council from April 16, 2014, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Capital Optimization and Remuneration Purposes

Following these transactions, Nordea now holds 2,313,129 treasury shares for capital optimization and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes. These repurchases reflect a strategic move by Nordea to optimize its capital structure and provide for remuneration packages.

Further Details

An appendix detailing each transaction was included in the announcement. The execution of all transactions was carried out by Morgan Stanley Europe SE on behalf of Nordea Bank Abp, showcasing the bank’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its financial operations.

0
Business Europe
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chalk: Reinventing Data Pipelines for Real-Time AI Decision-Making

By Muhammad Jawad

Transforming Fleet Management in the Utility Sector with Data-Driven Technologies

By Mazhar Abbas

OCBC Al-Amin Partners with RHB Islamic to Launch Malaysia’s First Islamic Green Term Financing

By Israel Ojoko

Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court

By Salman Khan

Peter Andersen Discusses Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy and Economi ...
@Business · 11 mins
Peter Andersen Discusses Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy and Economi ...
heart comment 0
Itau Unibanco Stock Price Wavers: A Look Into the Financial Giant’s Performance

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Itau Unibanco Stock Price Wavers: A Look Into the Financial Giant's Performance
Danimer Scientific Inc: A Detailed Stock Analysis

By BNN Correspondents

Danimer Scientific Inc: A Detailed Stock Analysis
Google’s Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future

By Israel Ojoko

Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future
2024 Elections and the Resurgence of Trump’s Tax Cuts: Implications and Outlook

By Salman Akhtar

2024 Elections and the Resurgence of Trump's Tax Cuts: Implications and Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines' Political Landscape
10 seconds
POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines' Political Landscape
Cody Rhodes: Unfounded Rumors and the Real Story Within WWE
20 seconds
Cody Rhodes: Unfounded Rumors and the Real Story Within WWE
Biden Administration Committed to 'Bidenomics' Amid Party Resistance
57 seconds
Biden Administration Committed to 'Bidenomics' Amid Party Resistance
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
10 mins
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
10 mins
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
11 mins
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
11 mins
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
12 mins
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
Keir Starmer's Plan to Root Out Fraud and Cronyism in UK Politics
12 mins
Keir Starmer's Plan to Root Out Fraud and Cronyism in UK Politics
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app