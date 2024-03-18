Nongfu Spring Faces Nationalist Backlash Over Alleged Pro-Japanese Symbols, Sales Plummet

Amidst a surge of nationalism, Nongfu Spring, led by China's wealthiest, Zhong Shanshan, has become the latest target of online critics. Accusations of embedding pro-Japanese symbols in its product designs have sparked a widespread boycott, causing a significant dip in sales and a 5% decrease in market value, amounting to a $4bn loss for shareholders.

Unraveling the Controversy

At the heart of the dispute is the stylization of the Chinese character for tea on Nongfu's new beverage, which critics argue resembles Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, a symbol of Japanese wartime aggression. Further scrutiny by netizens suggested that other elements, such as a mountain logo purportedly mirroring Mount Fuji and the red cap against a white backdrop echoing the Japanese flag, demonstrated hidden allegiances. Even Zhong Shanshan's son's name was not spared, fueling allegations of a pro-Japanese stance.

Broader Implications for Chinese Brands

Nongfu's ordeal reflects a growing trend where Chinese brands are scrutinized for potential foreign influences, with nationalism playing a pivotal role in consumer behavior. This phenomenon is not isolated to Nongfu; other prominent Chinese companies like Li-Ning and Huawei have also faced backlash for perceived foreign affiliations. State media and figures like Hu Xijin have attempted to quell the fervor, advocating for a more rational approach to patriotism, but with mixed success.

Reflecting on Nationalism's Double-Edged Sword

The backlash against Nongfu Spring underscores the complex interplay between nationalism and commerce in China, revealing how quickly public sentiment can turn against domestic success stories. While patriotism can bolster a brand, it can also lead to swift condemnation based on perceived misalignments with national values. The incident invites reflection on the sustainability of such fervent nationalism and its long-term impact on Chinese enterprises and their global perceptions.