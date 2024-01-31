Nolah's Early Presidents' Day Sale: 35% Off on Mattresses and Complimentary Pillows

In a significant early Presidents' Day sale, Nolah is offering a substantial 35% discount on its entire range of mattresses. The event also includes two complimentary Nolah Squishy Pillows with every mattress purchase, adding to the allure of this promotional event.

Quality Sleep with Nolah Mattresses

Nolah's mattresses are renowned for their unique blend of comfort and durability. They cater to a wide spectrum of sleepers, but are particularly suited for side sleepers. Whether customers prefer the soft embrace of memory foam or a firm mattress that offers strong support without excessive sinking, Nolah caters to all preferences.

Designed for Warmer Climates

A distinctive feature of Nolah's products is their suitability for warmer climates. Unlike many mattresses on the market, Nolah's offerings do not contain heat-trapping memory foam chemicals. This unique feature allows for a cooler sleep experience, a welcome relief, particularly during warmer nights.

Size and Pricing

The brand's five signature mattresses are available in all sizes, from twin to California king. However, the advertised prices typically reference a queen-size mattress. With the current sale, customers can avail of the Nolah Evolution mattress for $974, marking a $525 discount, or opt for the Nolah Natural eco-friendly latex mattress.

This limited-time offer, which ends at midnight tonight, presents a golden opportunity for customers to upgrade their bedding at a discounted rate. In addition to the mattress, customers will also receive two free pillows, valued at $198, further enhancing the deal's value.