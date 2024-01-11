Nokia to Modernize UAE Telecom Operator du's Core Network

In a momentous move to bolster its network capabilities, United Arab Emirates telecom operator, du, has enlisted the expertise of global tech giant, Nokia. The partnership is set to modernize and expand du's circuit-switched core network, significantly enhancing the existing IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) Voice Core Network. In turn, this will enable the extension of Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) services, improving voice quality and granting access to advanced services for customers.

Nokia to Enhance du's Network Management

Nokia's role extends beyond the upgrade of the IMS voice core network. The tech titan will also supply its AVA Traffica and Mediation solutions, offering real-time insights that bolster network management. This is a crucial step in ensuring support for 3G users until they transition to VoLTE-capable handsets. With this strategic move, du is preparing its network for future VoNR (Voice over New Radio) services while fortifying its present capabilities.

5G-Advanced Reduced Capability Trial

Moreover, the collaboration between Nokia and du has borne fruit in the form of a successful 5G-Advanced 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) trial. The RedCap technology, introduced in 3GPP Release 17, is designed for devices that require lower costs and lower power consumption, yet offer enhanced performance compared to LTE CAT-4. This trial underscores the readiness of du's network for innovative use cases in IoT, wearables, and Industry 4.0.

Enhancing Coverage and Connectivity

Following the successful trial, Nokia and du are looking to extend RedCap over low-band frequencies. This move aims to further enhance coverage and connectivity, providing a clear indicator of du's commitment to innovating its network services and ensuring its infrastructure is robust, adaptive, and future-ready.