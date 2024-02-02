Nobility Homes Reports 23% Sales Increase Amid Supply Chain Challenges

In a year marked by global supply chain disruptions and economic uncertainty, Florida-based Nobility Homes, Inc. has managed to report a 23% surge in sales for the fiscal year 2023. The company, specializing in affordable manufactured and modular homes, recorded a total of $63.3 million, a remarkable increase from $51.5 million in the previous fiscal year.

Financial Position Remains Robust Despite Q4 Sales Dip

Although the company registered a dip in sales in the last quarter of fiscal 2023, with figures falling to $14.7 million from $16.2 million in the preceding year, Nobility Homes' financial status remains robust. The company boasts $24.6 million in liquid assets and carries no debt. Furthermore, the working capital stands at an impressive $37.9 million, and the ratio of current assets to current liabilities is a healthy 3.9:1.

Delay in Annual Report Amid Inventory Capitalization Costs Audit

However, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K has been delayed due to an ongoing audit focused on inventory capitalization costs. President Terry Trexler attributed the surge in sales to the alleviation of supply chain challenges, which had previously inhibited home completions and deliveries. In a bid to reduce backlog, Nobility Homes sold 64 homes from other manufacturers.

Supply Chain Challenges and Market Slowdown

Despite some relief, the company continues to grapple with material shortages, component delays, price escalations, and labor shortages. These challenges are anticipated to persist into fiscal 2024. The manufactured housing market is witnessing a slowdown due to rising interest rates, with Florida witnessing a decrease in shipments by 16%. Despite these adversities, Nobility Homes remains in a strong financial position, crucial for its future growth. Leaning on its 56 years of experience and its unique vertically integrated model in Florida, the company is poised to navigate these challenges.

No Conference Call; Forward-Looking Statements Highlight Risks

In an unusual move, the company did not hold a conference call for this announcement and directed any queries to the Trexler executives. The forward-looking statements in the report underline risks such as competitive pricing, inflation, material costs, market demand, interest rate hikes, consumer confidence, weather conditions, labor shortages, and global tensions, which could potentially impact future results.