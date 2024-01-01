en English
Bangladesh

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Convicted of Labour Law Violations in Bangladesh

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, celebrated for his work in alleviating poverty through microfinance, has been convicted of labour law violations in Bangladesh. Yunus, along with three colleagues from Grameen Telecom, received a sentence of six months of simple imprisonment. The quartet, however, were granted immediate bail pending the results of their appeals.

Allegations of Political Motivation

Supporters of Yunus suggest that the charges are politically motivated, part of a larger pattern of alleged persecution by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government. Critics accuse the courts of rubber-stamping decisions made by the government, a sentiment echoed by Amnesty International. The human rights organization accused the government of ‘weaponizing labour laws’ and called for an immediate end to Yunus’s ‘harassment’.

Yunus’s Work and Controversy

Yunus, also known as the ‘banker to the poor’, is credited with establishing a pioneering system of microfinance loans that has lifted millions out of poverty. He and his Grameen Bank were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for their groundbreaking work. In stark contrast to his global recognition, Yunus has been at odds with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who accused him of ‘sucking blood’ from the poor. These attacks are believed to be linked to Yunus’s previous consideration of setting up a rival political party.

Global Reactions and Implications

The conviction has sparked international outcry. Global figures such as former US President Barack Obama and ex-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon have denounced the ‘continuous judicial harassment’ of Yunus. This case serves as a stark reminder of the tense political climate of Bangladesh, with the upcoming general elections in January. As the world watches closely, the government’s actions towards Yunus are seen as a move to secure power.

Bangladesh Business Human Rights
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

