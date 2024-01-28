Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus and Grameen Telecom Officials Granted Bail in Labour Law Violations Case

In a recent turn of events, the Labour Appellate Tribunal in Bangladesh granted bail to Prof Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate, and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom, in a case concerning alleged labor law violations. This development comes as a response to their appeal petitions against an earlier verdict that sentenced them to six months in jail each for violating the labour law.

Unfolding of the Case

The case, initiated by the Department of Inspection for Factories, alleges that Grameen Telecom violated labour laws by not making the appointment of workers and employees permanent, not granting annual leave with payment, and not providing payment in cash against leave. These allegations have been fiercely contested by the defendants. Abdullah Al Mamun, Yunus's lawyer, firmly stated that the issues had already been addressed, dismissing the allegations against Grameen Telecom as false and claiming the previous six-month jail sentence to Yunus and the other officials as invalid.

International Reactions and Support

The conviction of Prof Yunus drew scrutiny both at home and abroad. With 12 US senators expressing concerns over the perceived 'judicial harassment' of the Nobel laureate, the case has caught the attention of the international community. Prof Yunus and his co-defendants are known for their pioneering work in microcredit, specifically targeting impoverished people, especially women.

Prof Yunus's Commitment to Social Causes

In the midst of this legal turbulence, Prof Yunus maintained his commitment to work towards creating a world with zero net carbon emissions, zero poverty, and zero unemployment. He highlighted the establishment of Yunus Social Business Centres at 107 universities and in 37 countries, as well as the initiation of a new centre in Russia, as testaments to global support for these goals. In his words, the aim of the Grameen organization is to break the cycle of wealth concentration.

The Labour Appellate Tribunal has put the lower court's judgement on hold and set March 3 as the date to receive the lower court's documents, granting bail to the defendants until the appeal is resolved. As this case unfolds, the world watches with bated breath, waiting to see the outcome of this high-profile legal battle.