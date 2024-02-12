NOAH Expands SoHo Flagship Store with a Dedicated Tailored Space

In the heart of New York, a fashion revolution is taking place. Brendon Babenzien's brainchild, NOAH, has announced an expansion to its SoHo flagship store. This isn't just any expansion; it's a dedicated 600-square-foot space for tailored clothing and more upscale products.

Advertisment

The Evolution of NOAH

Founded in 2015 by Brendon Babenzien and Estelle Bailey-Babenzien, NOAH quickly gained a cult-like following. The brand's commitment to sustainable practices and timeless designs resonated with consumers looking for more than just fast fashion.

As the world becomes increasingly aware of the environmental impact of the fashion industry, NOAH's mission has never been more relevant. "We're not interested in trends," Babenzien said in a recent interview. "We want to create clothes that last, that people will love and wear for years."

Advertisment

This dedication to sustainability extends beyond the products themselves. The new tailored space will feature reclaimed wood fixtures and energy-efficient lighting. It's a small step, but one that reflects NOAH's commitment to making a positive impact.

A New Era for Tailored Clothing

The demand for tailored clothing has been on the rise, and NOAH is meeting this demand head-on. The brand's updated tailored line has gained popularity, but selling high-end items next to casual wear wasn't an effective strategy. That's where the new storefront comes in.

Advertisment

"We wanted to create a separate space for our tailored clothing," Babenzien explained. "It allows us to showcase these pieces in a way that does them justice."

The new space will feature a range of tailored clothing for both men and women, including relaxed button-ups, tailored trousers, and striped sweaters. It's a nod to traditional tailoring, but with a modern twist that's signature NOAH.

Looking to the Future

Advertisment

NOAH currently operates three stores in the US, two in Japan, and one in Korea. Despite the success of the brand, Babenzien is hesitant to expand too quickly. "We want to grow in a way that's sustainable and true to our values," he said.

In addition to his role at NOAH, Babenzien is also the creative director for men's at J. Crew. It's a busy schedule, but one that allows him to bring his vision of sustainable, timeless fashion to a wider audience.

As for the future of NOAH, Babenzien is keeping his cards close to his chest. "We're always looking for ways to innovate and improve," he said. "But for now, we're focused on making the best products we can and continuing to build our community."

Advertisment

With the expansion of the SoHo flagship store, NOAH is taking a big step forward. But for Babenzien and his team, it's just another day in the fight for sustainable, ethical fashion.

The new tailored space is now open in the SoHo flagship store, with new content being released every Thursday until December. It's an exciting time for NOAH and its loyal followers, and a promising sign for the future of sustainable fashion.

Key Points: