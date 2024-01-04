No Shares Sold, Withheld for Tax: Financial Disclosure Details

In a recent financial disclosure, it has been made clear that no shares were sold by a reporting individual. Instead, the issuing company withheld the shares to address the tax liability arising from the vesting and settlement of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). The vesting schedule for these RSUs was strictly adhered to, with no unplanned or discretionary transactions involved. Furthermore, no open market sales were made with regards to these RSUs. This procedure of withholding shares for tax purposes is a standard procedure at the time of vesting of RSUs, ensuring that the tax obligations are met without the individual needing to make out-of-pocket payments.

Guidance on Sale of Federal Income Tax Credits

The U.S Department of Treasury has proposed regulations, providing guidance on the possibility of taxpayers transferring certain federal income tax credits derived from investments in renewable energy projects via sale. This proposal is intended to implement the requirements of Section 6418 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. The guidance allows any eligible taxpayer to sell credits, with the stipulation that the buyer of such credits must not be related to the seller, as defined by Code Sections 267(b) and 707. Only credits derived from specified renewable energy projects are eligible for sale, and there are various time-sensitive requirements for both the seller and buyer for a specific credit sale.

Negligible Value Claim for Unquoted Shares

The webpage provides comprehensive guidance on how to make a negligible value claim for unquoted shares and check if shares previously quoted on the London Stock Exchange now hold negligible value for tax purposes. It clarifies that assets must have become of negligible value while owned by the owner and gives information on how to present evidence to HMRC to support a negligible value claim. The HMRC also publishes a list of shares and securities that have been accepted as having negligible value, and provides instructions on how to check if your shares or securities were previously quoted on the London Stock Exchange and have since been declared as having negligible value. Furthermore, it includes updates on the validity of HMRC’s list of shares which have been declared as being worth negligible value up to and including various dates in 2022 and 2023.