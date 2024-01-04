en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

No Shares Sold, Withheld for Tax: Financial Disclosure Details

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
No Shares Sold, Withheld for Tax: Financial Disclosure Details

In a recent financial disclosure, it has been made clear that no shares were sold by a reporting individual. Instead, the issuing company withheld the shares to address the tax liability arising from the vesting and settlement of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). The vesting schedule for these RSUs was strictly adhered to, with no unplanned or discretionary transactions involved. Furthermore, no open market sales were made with regards to these RSUs. This procedure of withholding shares for tax purposes is a standard procedure at the time of vesting of RSUs, ensuring that the tax obligations are met without the individual needing to make out-of-pocket payments.

Guidance on Sale of Federal Income Tax Credits

The U.S Department of Treasury has proposed regulations, providing guidance on the possibility of taxpayers transferring certain federal income tax credits derived from investments in renewable energy projects via sale. This proposal is intended to implement the requirements of Section 6418 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. The guidance allows any eligible taxpayer to sell credits, with the stipulation that the buyer of such credits must not be related to the seller, as defined by Code Sections 267(b) and 707. Only credits derived from specified renewable energy projects are eligible for sale, and there are various time-sensitive requirements for both the seller and buyer for a specific credit sale.

Negligible Value Claim for Unquoted Shares

The webpage provides comprehensive guidance on how to make a negligible value claim for unquoted shares and check if shares previously quoted on the London Stock Exchange now hold negligible value for tax purposes. It clarifies that assets must have become of negligible value while owned by the owner and gives information on how to present evidence to HMRC to support a negligible value claim. The HMRC also publishes a list of shares and securities that have been accepted as having negligible value, and provides instructions on how to check if your shares or securities were previously quoted on the London Stock Exchange and have since been declared as having negligible value. Furthermore, it includes updates on the validity of HMRC’s list of shares which have been declared as being worth negligible value up to and including various dates in 2022 and 2023.

0
Business
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
47 seconds ago
BRC Capital Subsidiary Hiro Brands Group Enters Administration Amidst Financial Difficulties
Continuing a string of recent financial difficulties, Hiro Brands Group, an Australian brand manufacturer known for its cleaning, personal care, and cosmetics products, has entered voluntary administration. The company, a subsidiary of BRC Capital, was forced to terminate most of its 120 employees due to an unsustainable financial position. With debts projected to be in
BRC Capital Subsidiary Hiro Brands Group Enters Administration Amidst Financial Difficulties
NZD/USD Suffers Amid Strengthening USD; Focus Shifts to Upcoming US Economic Data
2 mins ago
NZD/USD Suffers Amid Strengthening USD; Focus Shifts to Upcoming US Economic Data
Wells Fargo Under Investigation: Allegations of Fake Job Interviews Spark Legal and Financial Turmoil
2 mins ago
Wells Fargo Under Investigation: Allegations of Fake Job Interviews Spark Legal and Financial Turmoil
LG Electronics Rekindles 'Life's Good' Philosophy Amid Global Challenges
1 min ago
LG Electronics Rekindles 'Life's Good' Philosophy Amid Global Challenges
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Maison Solutions Inc. Over IPO Misrepresentations
1 min ago
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Maison Solutions Inc. Over IPO Misrepresentations
Iowa Man Strikes Gold with $100K Lottery Win, Plans Home Renovation
2 mins ago
Iowa Man Strikes Gold with $100K Lottery Win, Plans Home Renovation
Latest Headlines
World News
The Personal Journey of Jimmy Kimmel's Children and a Medical Breakthrough
15 seconds
The Personal Journey of Jimmy Kimmel's Children and a Medical Breakthrough
Trump's Legal Challenges: A Potential Game-Changer in the Upcoming Elections
52 seconds
Trump's Legal Challenges: A Potential Game-Changer in the Upcoming Elections
Jimmy Kimmel's Children: A Tale of Art, Television, and Resilience
1 min
Jimmy Kimmel's Children: A Tale of Art, Television, and Resilience
Splatsin First Nation By-Election: Key Developments and Candidates
1 min
Splatsin First Nation By-Election: Key Developments and Candidates
Cal Poly Women's Basketball Makes Promising Start in Big West Conference
1 min
Cal Poly Women's Basketball Makes Promising Start in Big West Conference
Jets' Coach Robert Saleh Expresses Admiration for Patriots' Bill Belichick
2 mins
Jets' Coach Robert Saleh Expresses Admiration for Patriots' Bill Belichick
United Farm Workers Union Endorses Adam Schiff for U.S. Senate
2 mins
United Farm Workers Union Endorses Adam Schiff for U.S. Senate
Gunner Olszewski: From Fumbles to NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
2 mins
Gunner Olszewski: From Fumbles to NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Baytown Township Mulls Incorporation for Self-Preservation
2 mins
Baytown Township Mulls Incorporation for Self-Preservation
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
8 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app