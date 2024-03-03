NMG Italia Forms Strategic Partnership with Manitex Valla, Enhances Crane Fleet

In a significant move within the lifting industry, Italian crane sales and rental giant NMG Italia has announced a new partnership with renowned crane manufacturer Manitex Valla. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for NMG Italia as it acquires the first two models of Manitex Valla's cutting-edge electric pick & carry cranes, the eight tonne V80R and the 13 tonne V130RX, equipped with radio remote control technology. This partnership not only signifies a robust expansion of NMG Italia's crane fleet but also underscores the industry's shift towards more sustainable and technologically advanced lifting solutions.

Revolutionizing Lifting Operations

The V80R and V130RX cranes represent the forefront of Manitex Valla's innovation, boasting features that promise enhanced efficiency and safety. The V80R, similar to the larger V110R, offers a unique capability to extend the distance between the counterweight and the front axle by 600mm, coupled with a front cross bar stabiliser that can boost capacities by up to 40 percent. Meanwhile, the V130RX introduces a telescopic chassis, extending its length for improved flexibility in operation. These advancements not only set a new standard for the pick & carry crane segment but also align with NMG Italia's commitment to offering state-of-the-art lifting solutions.

Strategic Expansion for NMG Italia

NMG Italia's decision to integrate these Manitex Valla cranes into its fleet is a testament to its strategic focus on leveraging the latest technologies to enhance its service offerings. With a rich history in providing comprehensive lifting solutions, from electric crane rentals to industrial relocations, NMG Italia is positioning itself to address the evolving needs of the market more effectively. This partnership with Manitex Valla not only enriches NMG Italia's fleet with advanced electric models but also strengthens its competitive edge in the industrial lifting sector.

A Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

Manitex Valla's acknowledgment of NMG Italia's market expertise and service excellence underscores the mutual benefits of this partnership. By adopting Manitex Valla's advanced full electric pick & carry cranes, NMG Italia reinforces its dedication to innovation and sustainability. This move is aligned with the broader industry trend towards reducing carbon footprints and enhancing operational efficiency through technological advancements. It signifies a step forward in the journey towards more environmentally friendly and sustainable lifting operations.

The collaboration between NMG Italia and Manitex Valla marks a significant milestone in the lifting industry's evolution towards greener and more technologically sophisticated solutions. As these two industry leaders join forces, they set new benchmarks for performance, sustainability, and operational excellence. This partnership not only enhances NMG Italia's service capabilities but also contributes to shaping the future of industrial lifting, promising a trajectory towards more innovative and environmentally conscious practices.