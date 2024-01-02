en English
NLRB Modifies its Approach to Evaluating Workplace Rules: An Analysis

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
NLRB Modifies its Approach to Evaluating Workplace Rules: An Analysis

In a significant shift, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has revised its method for evaluating employer workplace rules, potentially broadening the range of rules subject to regulatory scrutiny. This modification holds particular significance for organizations amid unionization efforts, as new or revised workplace policies may now face closer examination for potentially infringing upon employees’ rights to concerted activity. This includes critical rights such as discussing wages and participating in union campaigns.

An Era of Uncertainty

The NLRB’s recent decision in the Stericycle case has effectively muddied the waters that were clarified by the Boeing decision in 2017 regarding the lawfulness of workplace rules. Under the Boeing standard, certain policies were deemed lawful, while others were adjudged unlawful or case-dependent. However, Stericycle has reintroduced a more stringent, case-by-case assessment of policies, zeroing in on whether employees could perceive a rule as restricting their rights to organize.

Advice for Employers

Legal experts advise employers to implement policies due to business reasons before unionization kicks off. Enacting such policies after the onset of unionization can be viewed as an attempt to meddle with labor rights. Employers are now encouraged to ensure that rules are narrowly tailored and associated with a clear, specific purpose to mitigate potential legal pitfalls.

Implications for the Future

With this shift, the NLRB has postponed the effective date of its new joint employer rule to February 26, 2024, due to ongoing legal challenges. This rule stipulates that an entity may be considered a joint employer of a group of employees if they share or co-determine essential terms and conditions of employment. Employers are urged to closely monitor developments and prepare for potential alterations to this rule. The battlefield has attracted lawmakers and administrative agencies, with a group of Republican legislators introducing a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to overturn the final rule. As such, 2024 is poised to witness a considerable increase in election petitions and unfair labor practice complaints.

Business
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

